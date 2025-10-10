Hugo Arista’s four goals lead Dundee-Crown to win: Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Dundee-Crown 6, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Hugo Arista scored four goals, including three in the second half, Arturo Flores had five assists, and the Chargers never trailed in the Fox Valley Conference match.

Ayden Hernandez and Mauricio Ruiz also scored for D-C (13-4-3, 5-2-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Jorge Pacheco also had an assist. Chargers keeper Manuel Hernandez had three saves.

Girls volleyball

Prairie Ridge d. McHenry 25-14, 25-9: At McHenry, Maizy Agnello had 10 kills, seven digs and three aces, and the Wolves remained tied with Hampshire atop the FVC standings.

The Wolves (18-2, 13-1) also got 10 digs and four aces from Tegan Vrbancic, plus 23 assists and nine digs from Addison Smith.

Hampshire d. Burlington Central 25-23, 25-15: At Burlington, the Whip-Purs maintained their share of first place in the FVC with Prairie Ridge. Hampshire improved to 24-5 overall and 13-1.

Central (14-11, 6-8) got four kills, two aces and seven digs from Haidyn Schatz. Peyton Strout (three kills, one ace), LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan (two kills, one block), Lexi Yanez (six digs, two assists), Makenna Manganiello (six digs, three assists, one ace) and Tiernan Naus (six assists) also contributed for the Rockets.

Huntley d. Jacobs 25-4, 25-17: At Huntley, Izzy Whitehouse had eight kills and three digs, and the Red Raiders swept the FVC match.

Mia Jacobelli added three kills for Huntley (15-6, 12-2), while Summer Massow had four blocks, two kills and two of the team’s 10 aces. Rachael Hein served three aces and added three blocks for the Raiders. Abby Whitehouse delivered six assists, and Sophia Tocmo had eight digs.

For Jacobs (15-16, 6-8), Hailie Barton had four kills, two blocks, three digs and one ace. The Golden Eagles’ other contributors included Gianna Coletti (six assists, one kill, four digs), Gracyn Sanders (one kill, three blocks), Savanna Doubek (three kills, two digs), Rachelle Zieba (one kill, four digs), Layla Merlin (three kills, two blocks, five digs) and Charlie Chvatal (four digs).

Crystal Lake Central d. Cary-Grove 25-14, 26-28, 25-18: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers outlasted the Trojans. Emily Mazza had a career night with 14 kills on 17 attempts, five digs, six aces and three blocks.

Reilly McCardle added 13 digs and four aces for Central (14-12, 7-7).

Crystal Lake South d. Dundee-Crown 25-18, 25-21: At Carpentersville, Bobbi Wire and Joanna Kruzolek each had nine kills for the Gators in the FVC match.

Nora Wiggs delivered 17 assists for South (10-10, 7-7), and Sahara Okirika contributed three aces and three kills. Layla Addison added seven digs, and Maddy Cook served two aces.

Dundee-Crown fell to 5-14 overall, 4-10 in the FVC.

Richmond-Burton d. Lake Zurich 26-24, 26-24: At Lake Zurich, the Rockets rallied from a 24-18 deficit in the second set to earn a sweep in the nonconference match.

Dani Hopp had nine kills and five digs, and Reagan Wisniewski added seven kills and two blocks for R-B (21-6). The Rockets’ other contributors included Josie Franckowiak (two aces, one kill, 14 assists, three digs), Zoe Freund (three aces, four kills, one block), Lanee Cooley (seven digs, three assists, one kill), Sophia Komar (one kill, one block), Daniella Mazzola (two kills, one block), Addy Woods (seven assists) and Mia Furlan (one kill).

Girls swimming

Dundee-Crown co-op d. Crystal Lake South co-op, Cary-Grove: At Cary, Dundee-Crown co-op won all three relays en route to winning the Fox Valley Conference triangular meet with 84 points.

Crystal Lake South co-op had 61 points, while Cary-Grove had 25.

D-C’s winning 200-yard medley relay (1:59.54) featured Oliva Burczynski, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, Peyton Shulman and Anastasia Komarova. The 200 free relay (1:42.11) was comprised of Tessa Iverson, Komarova, Elle Niemi and Rachel Johnson, and the 400 free relay (3:47.85) included Johnson, Julia Zagata, Iverson and Burczynski.

Johnson also won the 200 IM (2:06.42).

Crystal Lake South’s Bella Fontana won the 200 free (1:59.36) and 500 free (5:24.48). South’s Penny Brereton also was a double-winner, touching first in the 50 free (26.39) and 100 butterfly (1:01.45), and South also got two wins from Emely Rudsinski (100 free, 58.25; 100 backstroke, 1:05.47).

Cary-Grove’s Olivia Nagaj won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.85).