Richmond-Burton volleyball picks up 20th win: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton d. Sandwich, 25-4, 25-8: At Richmond, Dani Hopp had nine kills and Reagan Wisniewski added seven kills and three blocks as the Rockets earned their 20th win of the season with a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians. Zoe Freund had three aces and three kills to pace R-B (20-6, 10-1).

Woodstock North d. Harvard, 25-22, 25-20: At Harvard, Jenna Johnson had seven kills and three digs to help keep the Thunder unbeaten in the KRC. Ava Kardaras added four kills and Gabby Schefke dished out 14 assists for North (16-5, 11-0). Madison McDonough had six aces and a kill for Harvard (2-21, 0-11). Kaitlin Frenk had two kills.

Johnsburg d. Marengo, 25-11, 25-18: At Johnsburg, Adelaide Bruns had 10 digs, seven kills and 10 assists to lead the Skyhawks to the KRC win. Kaia Sasak added four kills and Abriana Bruns contributed 10 digs for Johnsburg (14-11, 7-4).

Plano d. Woodstock, 25-22, 13-25, 27-25: At Plano, the Blue Streaks dropped to 8-18 overall and 3-8 in the KRC with the loss to the Reapers.

Boys soccer

Belvidere North 6, Woodstock 1: At Belvidere, the Blue Streaks fell to the Blue Thunder in a nonconference match.

Girls flag football

Harlem 32, Hampshire 14: At Rockford, the Whip-Purs’ (11-12) season came to an end with the loss to the Huskies in a Guilford Regional semifinal.