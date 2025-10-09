Shaw Local

2 men, one with knife, accost man in Crystal Lake and steal his bike, police say

By Michelle Meyer

Crystal Lake police are searching for two men who authorities said stole a bicycle from a man at knifepoint late Wednesday afternoon, officials report.

The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to a call at 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Pathway Court for a reported robbery. A 50-year-old man reported that approximately 45 minutes earlier, two adult men approached him and “demanded his bicycle,” according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

When the victim refused, one of the suspects “displayed a knife which caused the victim to relinquish the bicycle and run away,” police said in the release.

One of the suspects was described as a male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 135 to 140 pounds, with short curly blond hair, and wearing a long-sleeved Nike athletic shirt and blue jeans.

Other was described as male in his 30s, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with “slicked back” jet-black hair, and wearing a gray hoodie-style sweatshirt and bluejeans.

The stolen bicycle is described as a red mountain bike estimated to have a value of $200, police said.

The victim told police he’d feared for his life. The delay in reporting the crime was due to the victim not having a cellphone, according to the release.

Anyone with information relating to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to police by texting the word CLPDTIP along with information to 847411.

