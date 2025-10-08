Huntley wins in volleyball, boys soccer and flag football: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Huntley d. Cary-Grove, 25-13, 25-22: At Cary, Riley Galanis posted six kills and Summer Massow added five to lead the Red Raiders to a Fox Valley Conference win over the Trojans. Abby Whitehouse had nine assists for Huntley, which improved to 14-6 overall and 11-2 in the FVC. Sophia Tocmo had 11 digs and Rachael Hein chipped in eight digs and two aces.

Prairie Ridge d. Burlington Central, 25-15, 25-1: At Crystal Lake, Adeline Grider had seven kills to go along with three aces to lead the way for Prairie Ridge in an FVC win. Maizy Agnello had five kills and two blocks for the Wolves (17-2, 12-1).

Makenna Manganiello had five assists, six digs and an ace fo the Rockets. Peyton Strout had four kills and Ainsley Wilson, Rukmini Gangavarapu and LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan had three kills each for Central (14-10, 6-7).

Jacobs d. Mchenry, 25-14, 25-14: At Algonquin, Gianna Coletti had 16 assists and Rachelle Zieba tallied eight kills as the Golden Eagles beat the Warriors in the FVC match. Eimaan Sayyed added 12 digs for Jacobs (15-15, 6-7).

Boys soccer

Huntley 3, Burlington Central 0: At Huntley, Finley Williams, Allen Williams and Joe Lengle each scored to keep the Red Raiders (10-1-2) in first place in the FVC with a 7-0 record. Ethan Knaus made one save in the shutout.

Crystal Lake South 1, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Pierce Johnson scored the only goal of the game, unassisted in the second half, to lift the Gators past the Trojans. Noah Dunteman made two saves in the shutout for South (8-8-1, 3-4).

Girls flag football

Huntley 33, Dundee-Crown 18: At Crystal Lake, the fourth-seeded Red Raiders advanced to the Crystal Lake Central Regional final with a semifinal win over the Chargers. Huntley (16-4) will face Antioch at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.

Cary-Grove 21, Wauconda 6: At McHenry, the third-seeded Trojans (10-4) advanced to the McHenry Regional final with a semifinals win over the Bulldogs. C-G will meet DeKalb at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the title.

Antioch 20, Crystal Lake Central 7: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers were eliminated by the Sequoits in the Crystal Lake Central Regional semifinals, ending their season at 10-5.

DeKalb 41, McHenry 8: At McHenry, the Warriors’ season came to a close at the hands of the Barbs in the McHenry Regional semifinals. McHenry finished at 11-5.

Boys cross country

Burlington Central 35, McHenry 38, Huntley 55: At Burlington, the Rockets capped senior night by taking the top three spots. Brandon Pflug won the race in 15:59. Dane Walikonis took second and Venkata Anantha was third. Jason Graham was the top finisher for McHenry, placing fourth, and Ryan Golembiewski of Huntley ran fifth.

District 300 Championships: At Algonquin, Jacobs and Hampshire finished tied with 37 points each. Dundee-Crown took third with 68 points. Logan Grey of the Chargers won the race in 15:32. Nathan Pierzchalski of Jacobs took second and Hudson Cuplin of Hampshire was third.

Dan Jazo Relays: At Harvard, Marengo was runner-up to Antioch. Harvard took fourth.

Girls cross country

Burlington Central 15, McHenry 40, Huntley 78: At Burlington, the Rockets swept the top five places to earn the senior night win. Addison Davis ran in 19:05 as the overall winner. Julia Haacker, Emalyn Davis, Isabella Munoz and Hailey Romano rounded out the top five finishers for BC. Kennedy Harding of McHenry took sixth.

District 300 Championships: At Algonquin, Jacobs captured the team title with 25 points. Hampshire was second with 30 and Dundee-Crown totaled 92. Lennox Szymonik of Jacobs ran in 17:31 to win the race ahead of Reese Long of Hampshire.

Dan Jazo Relays: At Harvard, Marengo took third, Richmond-Burton was fourth and Harvard placed fifth. Belvidere North finished first.