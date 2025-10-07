Woodstock North volleyball moves to 10-0 in KRC: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North d. Johnsburg 25-17, 25-23: At Woodstock, Gabby Schefke had 16 assists, four kills, one ace and two blocks as the Thunder (15-5, 10-0 KRC) stayed perfect in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Maddie Sofie recorded five digs and two aces, Jenna Johnson had seven kills and one ace, Addy Crabill had five kills and Tayler Menzel added three kills and one ace.

Adelaide Bruns had 10 assists, two blocks, two aces and two kills for Johnsburg (13-11, 6-4). Kaia Sasak chipped in five kills and Abriana Bruns posted 11 digs.

Richmond-Burton d. Woodstock 25-15, 25-17: At Woodstock, Dani Hopp had eight kills and Zoe Freund added two aces, three kills and a block to lift the Rockets (19-6, 9-1) to a KRC win over the Blue Streaks (8-17, 3-7). Lanee Cooley finished with four aces and five digs, Josie Franckowiak had 10 assists and Daniella Mazzola had five kills.

Marengo d. Plano 25-22, 27-25: At Marengo, the Indians (11-18, 6-4) survived the KRC contest against the Reapers. Ellie White had seven digs and two aces, Mia Miceli had eight digs, Layla Peterson had three blocks and Marlee Gordon added three kills.

Marian Central d. Winnebago 25-21, 25-22: At Woodstock, Grace Kelly had 12 digs and four kills for the Hurricanes (5-22) in their nonconference victory. Brooke Telmanik had 11 assists and five digs, Mary Hernon had six kills, two aces and eight digs and Rut Navarrete chipped in eight digs.

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-19, 25-19: At Sandwich, the Hornets (2-20, 0-10) lost to the Indians in a KRC match. Layla Powles had two kills and Madison McDonough had two aces.

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 2, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Trey Maziarz and Johann Boentges both scored as the Rockets (13-6-1) defeated the Blue Streaks (8-9-1) to take third at the KRC Tournament. Ethan Wold recorded nine saves for R-B, while Nick Kyes and Maziarz had assists.

Girls flag football

McHenry 52, Grayslake North 6: At the McHenry Regional, Brooklyn Anderson was 11-of-15 passing for 216 yards and five touchdowns as the Warriors (12-4) cruised to a playoff-opening win over the Knights. Brianna Amedio had nine flag pulls and two interception returns for TDs.

Addison Hoffmann had six catches for 106 yards and four TDs, and Morgan Frederick had four catches for 95 yards and and score. Kelsey Heiman had an INT for a TD and Caitlin Carlisle also had an interception.

Dundee-Crown 12, Belvidere North 7: At the Crystal Lake Central Regional, the Chargers (11-9) held on to beat the Blue Thunder in their postseason opener.

Round Lake 36, Harvard 0: At the Round Lake Regional, the Hornets’ (1-15) season came to an end with a loss to the host Panthers.

Hampshire 13, Prairie Ridge 6: At the Rockford Guilford Regional, the Whip-Purs (11-11) beat the Wolves (1-13) in their playoff opener.

Girls tennis

Johnsburg 4, Antioch 3: At Johnsburg, Lexi Dercole and Summer Toussaint earned a 6-0, 3-6, 10-6 win at No. 1 doubles in a nonconference dual for the Skyhawks. Charlie Eastland (No. 2) and Abby Lane (No. 3) each won at singles, and Brooke Butler and Jorja Cashmore picked up a win at No. 4 doubles.