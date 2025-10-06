Cat saved from Algonquin fire, home damaged; call came while crews aid child hit by car

Residents of an Algonquin home were displaced after a fire broke out Sunday evening while crews simultaneously responded to a crash involving a 12-year-old child being struck by a car, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:10 p.m. Sunday along Tenby Way in Algonquin for a reported house fire. The call was made by a neighbor who noticed flames coming out of the home, according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

First responders arrived within four minutes to “heavy fire showing from the rear of a medium two-story residence,” officials said in the release. Firefighters started with “an aggressive exterior attack” before entering the home for searches. The fire extended into the attic, creating heavy smoke conditions throughout the home.

The home was deemed uninhabitable, displacing three residents, none of whom was home at the time of the fire, officials said. A cat was found by firefighters in the home and safely removed. No injuries were reported.

“The fire had already reached the back of the structure and into the attic when crews arrived,” Battalion Chief Brian Harders said in the release. “Our firefighters worked efficiently to contain the fire and prevent the complete loss of the home.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.

While firefighters were responding to the house fire, additional crew members were dispatched to the intersection of Haligus and Reed roads for a reported 12-year-old child struck by a car, according to the release.

The child and the driver were evaluated and released with no reported injuries. The crash was investigated by the Huntley Police Department, according to the release.