8 acres of farmland burns in brush fire near Harvard

Burned farmland can be seen following a brush fire in the Harvard area. The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call on Oct. 5, 2025 to the area of Boone-McHenry County Line Road and Yates Road for a reported brush fire on a farm property. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

Gusty winds and dry crops were factors in a fast-moving brush fire that burned about 8 acres of farmland Sunday afternoon near Harvard, officials report.

The Harvard Fire Protection District responded to a call at 12:39 p.m. Sunday to the area of Boone-McHenry County Line Road and Yates Road for a reported brush fire on a farm property. While en route, the fire was reported to be “spreading quickly,” and additional help from Marengo and Capron fire districts were called in, Harvard Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

First responders arrived to “moderate fire conditions moving rapidly across a harvested soybean field” at the 13500 block of County Line Road, Vucha said in the release. Strong winds along with dry crop residue created a fast-moving fire. Crews used all-terrain vehicles and pickup trucks with water tanks, along with help from local farmers using tractors and field equipment, to fight the fire.

The fire was contained and extinguished within approximately 45 minutes, according to the release. About 8 acres burned, and no injuries nor property damage was reported.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control during the incident.

“The District also reminds residents that while fall is a common season for open burning in rural areas, conditions can change rapidly with low humidity and gusty winds,” Vucha said in the release. “Always check the daily weather and follow local burn regulations before burning, and never leave a fire unattended.”