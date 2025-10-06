1 airlifted, 2 others injured in separate semi crashes in Woodstock area

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded at 1:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, to the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road for an SUV versus semi-truck crash. An occupant of the SUV was airlifted with serious injuries. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.)

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to two crashes within two hours Monday involving semi trucks, resulting in three people being taken to area hospitals, officials there said.

At shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters were called to the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road near Woodstock for a reported crash with injuries, Alex Vucha, public information officer for the district, said.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded at 1:06 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, to the intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road for an SUV versus semi-truck crash. An occupant of the SUV was airlifted with serious injuries. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.)

Once on scene, firefighters found a two-vehicle collision involving a semi and a mid-size SUV. A woman, one of two people inside the SUV, was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication to free her.

A medical helicopter was requested and she was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, Vucha said in a prepared release.

The driver of the SUV, a man, was evaluated on the scene by paramedics but not taken to a hospital. The driver of the semi was not injured, according to the release.

The roadway north of the intersection was closed in both directions while emergency crews worked at the scene.

About 90 minutes after the first crash, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the intersection of Hartland Road and Route 14 for a crash between a small sedan and a semi.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, to the intersection of Hartland Road and Route 14 for crash between a small car and a semi-truck. The sole occupants of both vehicles were taken to area hospitals for injuries not considered life-threatening. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.)

Responding crews found a passenger vehicle in the road with heavy damage sustained in the collision and the semi was in a ditch just west of the intersection, according to the release.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, and were both taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries. Route 14 westbound was closed for over an hour while crews operated at the scene, according to Vucha’s release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both crashes.