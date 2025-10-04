Week 6 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 34: Luke Vanderwiel rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and Eli Loeding’s last-minute interception helped the Wolves avoid an upset with a 35-34 win over the Red Raiders.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Huntley's Jacob Marx catches touchdown pass in front of Prairie Ridge's Alexander Trejo during a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Johnsburg 28, Marengo 0: Johnsburg senior Shawn Halloran set the tone by intercepting Marengo’s first pass attempt of the game, and from there the Skyhawks rolled to a win.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Johnsburg’s Duke Mays runs with the ball past Marengo’s Connor Sacco in varsity football at Rod Poppe Field on the campus of Marengo High School in Marengo on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Burlington Central 42, McHenry 7: QB Landon Arnold ran for for 155 yards, including an 87-yard score, while completing 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards and two TDs as the Rockets rolled past the Warriors.

Cary-Grove 46, Dundee-Crown 27: Freshman RB Leo Zavala made his first varsity start and made the most of his debut by running for 105 yards and three TDs for the Trojans in their win over the Chargers.

Hampshire 24, Crystal Lake South 21: Chris Whetstone took over at QB to spark the Whip-Purs to a road win against the Gators.

Jacobs 27, Crystal Lake Central 21: Justin Gonzalez scored the game-winning TD as the Golden Eagles survived to beat the Tigers. Caden DuMelle accounted for 203 total yards and two scores.

Woodstock 20, Plano 14: The Blue Streaks came up with a fourth-and-1 stop with a little over a minute remaining inside Woodstock’s 30-yard line to escape with a win against the Reapers.

Woodstock North 44, Harvard 8: The Thunder coasted to a win over the Hornets, outscoring Harvard 29-6 in the second half.

Richmond-Burton 42, Sandwich 12: The Rockets picked up another convincing win to improve to 6-0 on the season.

South Beloit 49, Alden-Hebron 7: The Giants were handed their first loss of the season against the undefeated Sobos.