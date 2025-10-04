School bus hit in Lake in the Hills

A school bus was hit by another vehicle Thursday morning in Lake in the Hills, according to police.

LITH police public information officer Amanda Johnson said the bus, which did not have any children on it, was headed east on Algonquin Road and was stopped at the light at Lakewood Road.

A Toyota Camry was stopped directly behind the school bus and moved forward. It rear-ended the bus before the light turned green, Johnson said.

A 60-year-old woman driving the bus and a 68-year-old woman driving the Camry were evaluated by medical personnel, but declined transport to the hospital, Johnson said.

While the bus was not damaged, the road was closed for just over an hour. While Johnson said the bus was going east, police said in an alert Thursday that the westbound lanes of Algonquin Road were closed because of the crash.

It’s not yet known which school district the bus was associated with or if either driver was cited.