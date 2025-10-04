Letter: Volunteering has benefits down river

In 2022, when Ray Mroczkowski (affectionately known as Ray Mrocks) answered the call for volunteers for the Paddle the Kish in Marengo group of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, little did he suspect where his ashes would end up. Ray was a tireless volunteer for three long years: chainsawing fallen trees in the Kish along with teams of other volunteers, mowing access from several bridge abutments, trimming branches at Woodbine Launch, mowing parking areas, and weed whipping the launch trails. If there was a job to do to help paddlers access the Kish, Ray did it, often without asking.

Sadly, Ray died of cancer in June. It was decided that his family from Lake Zurich and many of the volunteers he had worked with would gather a couple of weeks ago to wish Ray farewell at Siems Memorial Park in Union. Most of the attendees shared a story or two about Ray, photos of his life were admired and then the group went down to the launch. His sister provided 1-foot-long balsa wood canoes to hold Ray’s ashes. Since the river level was so low, some people stood in the river to watch the canoes start their journey down the Kish, just as Ray had done so many times, ferrying a couple of chainsaws, gas, oil and a smile. He was doing what he loved to do with people he called his friends. Ray Mrocks will be missed, but look at the lovely and unusual send off his volunteerism wrought. RIP Ray Mrocks

Pat Lawlor

Marengo