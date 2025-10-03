Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to 5th DUI, gets 5 years in prison

Past offenses in McHenry, Kane counties, per court records

Larry Gibson

Larry Gibson (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Amanda Marrazzo

A Crystal Lake man has pleaded guilty to his fifth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show.

Larry Gibson, 67, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by one year mandatory supervised release. He is required to serve half his prison time, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt and filed Tuesday in McHenry County court. Gibson also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,874, an order shows.

The offense to which Gibson pleaded guilty is a Class 1 felony that carries a lower sentencing range of four to 15 years in prison. The initial Class X charge he had faced typically carries a prison term of six to 30 years.

After Gibson’s July 2024 arrest, prosecutors initially said it was his eighth DUI offense. He also was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and aggravated DUI, the court records show.

According to prosecutors and court records, Gibson has DUI offenses from March 2, 1993 and Feb. 1, 2021 in Kane County, and July 6, 1993 and June 26, 1998 in McHenry County, information in the courthouse said.

The DUI offenses initially noted in the original indictment also included two alleged offenses in McHenry County in 1986 and 1988 and one in Kane County in 1986, the indictment shows.

McHenry County CourthouseMcHenry CountyCrimeCrime and CourtsLocal NewsCrystal LakeShaw Local Front HeadlinesMcHenry County Front HeadlinesKane County Front Headlines

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.