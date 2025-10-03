Crystal Lake man pleads guilty to 5th DUI, gets 5 years in prison

A Crystal Lake man has pleaded guilty to his fifth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show.

Larry Gibson, 67, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by one year mandatory supervised release. He is required to serve half his prison time, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt and filed Tuesday in McHenry County court. Gibson also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,874, an order shows.

The offense to which Gibson pleaded guilty is a Class 1 felony that carries a lower sentencing range of four to 15 years in prison. The initial Class X charge he had faced typically carries a prison term of six to 30 years.

After Gibson’s July 2024 arrest, prosecutors initially said it was his eighth DUI offense. He also was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and aggravated DUI, the court records show.

According to prosecutors and court records, Gibson has DUI offenses from March 2, 1993 and Feb. 1, 2021 in Kane County, and July 6, 1993 and June 26, 1998 in McHenry County, information in the courthouse said.

The DUI offenses initially noted in the original indictment also included two alleged offenses in McHenry County in 1986 and 1988 and one in Kane County in 1986, the indictment shows.