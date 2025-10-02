Shaw Local

Westbound Algonquin Road in Lake in the Hills reopens after crash

2nd in area since Wednesday evening

Emergency light

By Claire O'Brien

Westbound Algonquin Road at the Lakewood Road intersection in Lake in the Hills was closed for just over an hour Thursday morning because of a crash, Lake in the Hills police said.

Police put out an alert just after 9 a.m. announcing the closure and asked drivers to avoid the area. A follow-up alert at 10:10 a.m. said the road was back open.

The location was just west of where a separate crash occurred Wednesday evening, at the corner of Algonquin and Square Barn roads in Algonquin, which shut down access to Square Barn from Algonquin for a time. A white SUV with signs of damage was seen in the intersection after that collision.

Check back for updates.

