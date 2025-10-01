Johnsburg, Marengo girls golf advance: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls golf

Class 1A Marengo Regional: At Marengo Ridge, Johnsburg and Marengo advanced to sectionals by placing second and third, respectively.

Rosary shot a 385 to beat Johnsburg (400) and Marengo (413), while Marian Central (415) was fourth. Richmond-Burton (491) finished eighth.

Lauren McQuiston led Johnsburg with a 95, while Addison Sweetwood shot a 96. The Skyhawks also counted the rounds of Elaina Moss (103) and London Baidinger (106). Marengo was paced by Maggie Hanson’s 92. Charlotte Machac had a 102, Kiley Brady shot a 107, and Katie Hanson added a 112.

Advancing individually for Marian Central were Jordan Cheng (90), Dakota Norwick (93) and Zoe Karlen (97).

Aurora Central Catholic’s Nora Schwartz shot an 81 to earn medalist honors.

Class 2A Sycamore Regional: At Sycamore Golf Club, Hampshire sophomore Estancia Arenas (89) and senior Madeline Franz (95) advanced to sectionals, as did Burlington Central freshman Olivia Cavallari (95).

Champion St. Charles North (351), St. Charles East (367) and South Elgin (369) advanced as teams. Hampshire (385) was seventh, Burlington Central (404) was 10th, and Dundee-Crown (505) finished 11th.

Girls volleyball

Hampshire d. Crystal Lake Central 25-19, 25-15: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs won to remain atop the Fox Valley Conference standings.

Hampshire improved to 22-4 and 11-0 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central freshman Jordyn Johnson had five kills. Tessa Popp added 10 digs.

Prairie Ridge d. Jacobs 25-12, 25-20: At Algonquin, Maizy Agnello had nine kills and four digs, Addison Smith dished out 28 assists, and the Wolves won in Fox Valley Conference action.

Tegan Vrbancic added 10 digs and four aces for Prairie Ridge (15-2, 10-1). Smith also served two aces, and Adeline Grider had five kills and two aces.

Gianna Coletti had 14 assists and four digs for Jacobs (10-13, 5-6). The Golden Eagles’ other contributors included Gracyn Sanders (two kills, three blocks), Hailie Barton (three kills, four blocks, two digs), Maddie Mitchell (four kills, five digs, one ace), Rachelle Zieba (two kills, two blocks, one dig), Layla Merlin (one kill, three blocks, four digs) and Rylee Van Stone (three digs).

Burlington Central d. Cary Grove 25-19, 25-20: At Cary, Ainsley Wilson had eight kills and five blocks, and the Rockets swept the FVC match.

Haidyn Schatz added five kills, three aces and seven digs for Central (13-9, 5-6), while Peyton Strout had four kills and two blocks, and Rukmini Gangavarapu contributed four kills and two blocks. Tiernan Naus delivered 13 assists, and Lexi Yanez had six digs and five assists.

Cary-Grove fell to 5-18 and 1-10 in the FVC.

Huntley d. Dundee-Crown 25-18, 25-15: At Carpentersville, Izzy Whitehouse had seven kills and four digs as the Red Raiders won the FVC match.

Mia Jacobelli and Summer Massow added six kills apiece for Huntley (10-3, 9-2). Emily Ernst had eight assists, three blocks and two kills, Abby Whitehouse also delivered eight assists, and Sophia Tocmo collected 15 digs. Rachael Hein contributed five digs. Jacobelli and Lucy Watson each served two aces.

D-C fell to 5-11 and 4-7 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake South d. McHenry 25-18, 25-21: At Crystal Lake, the Gators won to improve to 6-6, 5-6 in the FVC.

McHenry (7-14, 0-11) was led by Jocelynn Villegas (five kills, four blocks), Madeline Breeden (five kills, five digs), Rylie Davis (five digs) and Bella McLain (five digs).

Boys soccer

Dundee-Crown 2, Crystal Lake South 1 (OT): At Carpentersville, Hugo Arista scored the golden goal off an assist from Arturo Flores to lift the Chargers to the FVC win.

Arista also scored in regulation, with Ayden Hernandez earning the assist for D-C (9-4-3, 2-2-1), Manuel Hernandez made four saves for the Chargers.

Will Prus scored for Crystal Lake South (6-7-1, 1-4), which got 12 saves from keeper Noah Dunteman.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Alfredo Rojas had a goal and an assist to help lift the Tigers to the FVC win.

Nick Pagonis and Gavin Kane also scored. Ulisses Mateos and Jairo Andrade contributed assists.

Huntley 6, Jacobs 2: At Huntley, Tyler Murray had two goals and an assist, and the Red Raiders remained undefeated.

Allen Williams, Max Connell, Cody Hammer and Liam Nixon also scored for Huntley (8-0-2, 5-0). Connell and Hammer had assists as well, as did James Doughty and Finley Williams. Raiders keeper Ethan Knaus made three saves.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 5, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, the Trojans got singles wins from Elle Stawarz (No. 2) and Kaitlin Lummis (No. 3)

C-G also received doubles victories from Megan Ptaszek and Taylor Hamann (No. 1), Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky (No. 2) and Payton White and Presley Brainerd (No. 3).

Hampshire’s Isabella Kowalak won her No. 1 singles match.