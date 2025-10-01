Crystal Lake Central co-op claims 3rd straight regional title

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud walked off the 18th green Tuesday at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club in Rockford overjoyed.

A week after winning medalist honors at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament but falling short in the team standings to conference champion Jacobs, the Tigers held off rival Prairie Ridge to capture the Class 2A Boylan Regional title – the program’s third in a row.

“I walked off crying because I was so happy,” said Rud, who led the Tigers Tuesday with an 85 and carded a birdie on No. 3, placing sixth individually. “We worked so hard as a team and to see it come out really well, I’m just so proud of them. We have three freshmen on varsity this year. It was hard for them to adjust, but they all did so well.

“It’s an amazing feeling, and it’s another chance to get to state. ... We’ll do the best we can and whatever happens happens.”

Central co-op, which combines with Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South, posted a team score of 360 to hold off Prairie Ridge, which trailed by six shots with a 366. Hononegah (374) took the third and last qualifying spot for Monday’s Waubonsie Valley Sectional at Springbook Golf Course in Naperville.

Jacobs (378) finished fifth, Huntley (381) took sixth, McHenry (409) was eighth and Woodstock co-op (455) was 10th.

Freshman Giuliana Dickson was one shot behind Rud on the Tigers with an 86 and tied for seventh overall, making a birdie on the final hole, while junior Ryleigh Mazzacano (12th) had a 94 and senior Ella Nawracaj (14th) added a 95 to the team’s counting score.

“I really just wanted to go far and help my team, so it’s really special for our team to move on (to sectionals),” Nawracaj said. “It would be great to go to state as a team or individually but I’m just trying to have fun. It’s my senior year, so I might as well have a lot of fun.”

Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes shot her best score in a high school tournament with a 79 to take runner-up after a scorecard playoff. The Red Raiders junior made birdies on the 14th and 15th holes and came up inches short of sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th. Only Boylan’s Demi Hampilos had a better day than Hayes with a 3-over-par 74.

Hayes will be joined at sectionals by teammate Miranda Hoeft, a sophomore, who took 10th with a 93.

“I’m glad I was able to put everything together today,” Hayes said. “It’s a super great feeling to shoot this well on a tough course that I thought was above my level. The slope, you’re never really standing on any flat grounds. Uphills, downhills, it’s very physically challenging, which can get you out of breath so you have to figure how to deal with that throughout the round. The fast greens were definitely an adjustment.”

Prairie Ridge senior Grace Mertel matched Hayes and Hononegah’s Alicia Walin with a 79, her first time breaking 80, and was awarded a fourth-place medal after a scorecard playoff.

Senior Lily Myers was second on the Wolves with a 90 and placed ninth. Rounding out the scoring for the Wolves were sophomore Carly Koeppen (97, 18th) and sophomore Callie Roberts (100, 25th).

Mertel came a few feet from a hole-in-one on the par-3, 177-yard No. 9 and settled for a birdie. She also ended her round on the 18th with a birdie.

“I didn’t know it was that close, but then I heard everyone screaming,” Mertel said of her near hole-in-one. “That would have been a first. I didn’t have a great conference (meet), so coming back here was a lot of fun. I was just hitting my driver pretty well.”

Mertel opened a new sleeve of balls just for the postseason, something she believes brings her good luck.

“I feel like whenever I open a new pack of balls, it’s always going to be a good round,” she said. “It usually means something good is about to happen.”

Jacobs junior Natalie Zimmerman, who placed runner-up at last week’s FVC Tournament, took seventh overall with an 86. Her round included birdies on the third and 13th holes. Teammate Kate Maurus, a senior, also moved on to sectionals with a 96 (17th place).

Seniors Marley Skarosi and Nicole Heims just missed advancing in a three-for-one playoff after shooting 98s in regulation.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Zimmerman said. “Me and my dad looked at the (sectional) course the other day, and it’s a real nice course. I like how the tee boxes are, so I feel pretty confident about it. This is my third year going, but this year is the most I’ve felt this confident. ... As long as I stick to my routine and plan I think I’ll be good.”

McHenry senior Abby Powers (95, 14th place) and sophomore Madelyn Blake (97, 18th) also qualified for Monday’s sectional. Powers shot an 82 at last week’s FVC Meet, tying Zimmerman for second.

“It means a lot to me after conference, being so close to the top and then coming out here with a lot of pressure on myself,” Powers said. “I really thought the pressure was going to get to me. Hopefully I can perform something again like I did at conference. That’d be amazing.”

Blake, meanwhile, surprised herself after picking up golf a year ago.

“It’s pretty cool. I didn’t think I’d make it far this year,” Blake said. “I broke my ankle and I couldn’t play softball anymore, so I just took up golf. There’s always room to improve, and always a way to get better. I just really strive to get better every day.”