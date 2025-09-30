Richmond-Burton’s Nick Kyes scores 4 goals to open KRC tourney: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys Soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Plano 1: At Richmond, Nick Kyes scored four goals and added three assists, while Trey Maziarz posted three goals and three assists as the Rockets defeated the Reapers in the opening round of the KRC tournament.

Alex Munoz notched one assist and Easton Wold had four saves for the Rockets (12-5-1).

Woodstock North 9, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder (11-10) cruised to a KRC Tournament win over the Indians.

Harvard 9, Marengo 0: At Harvard, the Hornets (11-6) won their KRC Tournament opener against the Indians (0-14).

Girls Tennis

Johnsburg 7, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Johnsburg won won all seven matches in a shutout victory over the Blue Streaks in their KRC dual.

At singles, Abby Lane (No. 1) won 6-2, 6-2, Charlie Eastland (No. 2) won 6-2, 6-2, and Allison Shaver (No. 3) won 2-6, 6-1, 11-9.

At doubles, Lexi Dercole and Summer Toussaint (No. 1) won 6-4, 6-4, Kalissa Sherman and Riley Zupansic (No. 2) won 6-4, 6-3, Kayla Hiller and Devynn Michel (No. 3) won 6-3, 4-6, 10-3, and Jorja Cashmore and Brooke Butler (No. 4) won 6-2, 6-1.

Girls Volleyball

Hiawatha d. Harvard 22-25, 25-21, 26-24: At Hiawatha, Harvard went three sets in a nonconference loss to the Hawks. Ella Martin finished with two kills and two aces for the Hornets, while Makala Wanland added two kills and three aces. Kaitlin Frenk posted four aces, while Emma Kizer totaled three aces and Layla Powles chipped in three kills.