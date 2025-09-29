Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Prairie Ridge’s Addison Smith

Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith goes up for a block during a Class 3A state tournament semifinal in November 2024 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Addison Smith

School: Prairie Ridge

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Smith, a senior setter, recorded 77 assists and six aces on the second day of the Wheaton Classic, earning all-tournament honors and leading the Wolves to third place out of 24 teams. Prairie Ridge defeated Loyola 23-25, 27-25, 28-26 in the third-place match.

The Wolves are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A by Prep Dig Illinois and enter the week 14-2 and 9-1 in the Fox Valley Conference.

For her performance, Smith was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Johnsburg volleyball’s Adelaide Bruns, Huntley flag football’s Aubrina Adamik and Prairie Ridge golf’s Jack Dahlem also were nominated.

Smith answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Prairie Ridge's Addison Smith sets the ball against DePaul College Prep during the Class 3A state tournament third-place match in November 2024 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Alex T. Paschal)

What was the competition like at the Wheaton Classic?

Smith: There was very good competition at the Wheaton Classic, and it was lots of fun to challenge ourselves against some of the best teams in the state. We learned a lot, including that we are able to compete with strong teams and that we can be resilient in three-set matches and not give up when things get tough.

What qualities must a good setter possess?

Smith: I think qualities that a good setter must have are consistency, dependability, determination and a strong volleyball IQ, as well as a good understanding of the game.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Smith: If I just won a million dollars, I would probably buy a nice but simple BMW that I can drive around and have in college.

What is one food you can’t stand to eat?

Smith: I cannot stand to eat pickles.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Smith: Slow walkers.

What is your best sports fashion tip?

Smith: My best sports fashion tip is that slick backs are the best hairstyle because they are clean, practical and keep your hair out of your face.

What is something most people don’t know about you?

Smith: A lot of people don’t know that I write left-handed but play sports right-handed.

What is the best present you’ve ever received?

Smith: The best present I’ve ever received was when my sister and I got my dad’s old car for our 16th birthday. It was exciting because having a car gave us both freedom and responsibility.

What is your dream job?

Smith: My dream job is to be a civil engineer and get to design cities, roads and bridges.

Which teammate inspires you and why?

Smith: Adeline Grider inspires me because she is very hardworking and always very supportive even when things get tough.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Smith: Some of my favorite hobbies are spending time with friends, playing any sort of competitive game or sport, reading and listening to music.

What are some of your goals for the rest of the season?

Smith: Some goals that my team has for the rest of the season are that we want to go down to state again and also try to win conference. We want to compete to the best of our abilities and give it everything we’ve got as we move into the second half of conference play and postseason.