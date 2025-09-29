Letter: Mike Shorten shouldn’t hold 2 elected offices

Open Letter To McHenry County Board Members:

Even though Illinois law allows township supervisors to serve on county boards, the eyes of every County Board member should be focused on Board member Mike Shorten, also the supervisor of Nunda Township, and ask him to do one of two things: Resign as a County Board member or resign as the Nunda Township supervisor. Holding multiple political offices, public double-dipping, is self-serving conduct and is not in the best interest of McHenry County citizens, most of whom have no idea that this is even legal. You just can’t serve two masters at the same time.

Double-Dipping Board member Mike Shorten’s total taxpayer funded McHenry County salary, including benefits, is $53,888. His taxpayer funded Nunda Township Supervisor salary is $80,608. McHenry County overtaxed taxpayers give Shorten two paychecks totaling $134,496!

Not only is Double-Dipping about a waste of taxpayer’s money, it reeks with political conflicts of interests subject to the consolidation or elimination of local governments such as township governments.

Bob Anderson, former Former McHenry Township trustee

Wonder Lake