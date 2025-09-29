Letter: A conversation with a WWII veteran

Dear Readers,

As I walked by a local nursing home, I saw an elderly man leaning forward on a bench near the door. Somewhat concerned, I went to see if he was all right. As I got close, I noticed a World War II cap on his head. After asking if he was well and receiving a positive reply, I asked about his experience in the war. He said he was part of the 305th Army Air Corps Squadron that fought its way up many islands and was ready to invade Japan when the bomb was dropped.

Being a student of the Pacific campaign, I said that I was honored to share a bench with him. He said gruffly, “Don’t be.” Taken aback, I asked why not. He replied that while he cannot see well, he listens to television most days. “When I hear what the president, Congress and the courts say and do, I wonder if these are the bastards we fought and died to protect.” Looking for a way to respond, I said, “Not a big Trump fan, huh?”

He turned, stared right through me and spit on the sidewalk. Then, he got up and slowly walked to the home’s door.

I sat there realizing I had witnessed something somehow profound. I thought if this man, part of the dying but greatest generation, felt this way, how many of his few remaining and already gone brothers feel the same way? My soul answered they all do.

Bob Rozycki

Crystal Lake