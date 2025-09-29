Crash into utility pole shuts down part of Route 14 in Harvard

A car crashed into a utility pole causing a portion of Route 14 to be closed on Sept. 29, 2025 in Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A portion of Route 14 is closed to traffic in Harvard due to a crash involving a utility pole Monday afternoon.

The Harvard Fire Protection District posted an alert on its Facebook page around 3:50 p.m. Monday that Route 14 was closed to traffic in both directions between Garfield and Crowley roads.

A car crashed into a utility pole leaving it “leaning dangerously over the roadway,” according to the post. ComEd is at the scene evaluating repairs.

Fire officials ask drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.