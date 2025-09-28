Richmond-Burton’s Kyes, Maziarz each net hat trick in win against G-K: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, Nick Kyes and Trey Maziarz each had a hat trick for the Rockets (11-5-1) in a nonconference win against the Cogs. Johann Boentges also scored and had two assists. Brayden Mumbower had a pair of assists, and Kyes, Alex Munoz and Dane Gardner had one apiece. Easton Wold made two saves in the shutout.

Dundee-Crown 3, Mundelein 0: At Carpentersville, Cesar Sosa opened the scoring for the Chargers (8-4-3), and Manuel Hernandez had three saves in the shutout victory. Hugo Arista and Ryland Venezia also scored, while Mauricio Ruiz had two assists and Moises Rodriguez added one assist.

Lake Zurich 3, Cary-Grove 2: At Lake Zurich, Chris Hernas scored in the 72nd minute and Ethan Doyle added a goal in the 79th, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans lost to the Bears in a nonconference game.

Angel Apaez made 10 saves for C-G (1-14) and had an assist. Brayden Schneider also had an assist.

Bartlett 5, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Rockets (6-6-1) were shut out in a nonconference game.

Chicago Taft 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (6-6-1) fell in a nonconference game to the Eagles, who scored two second-half goals. Noah Dunteman had five saves for South.

Grayslake North 3, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles fell to 3-7-2 with a nonconference loss to the Knights.

DeKalb 2, Woodstock 1: At DeKalb, the Blue Streaks (7-7) fell just short in a nonconference loss to the Barbs.

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton Invite: At Richmond, the host Rockets took second, Crystal Lake Central was third and Burlington Central was fourth.

Crystal Lake Central defeated Rockford Guilford (17-25, 25-21, 15-11), Antioch (25-10, 25-12) and Burlington Central (25-20, 25-17) and lost to IC Catholic (25-19, 25-22) and R-B (25-18, 26-24).

For the Tigers, Alexis Hadeler had 40 kills, 41 digs and six blocks, Jordyn Johnson had 31 kills, 32 digs and three blocks, and Emily Mazza chipped in 10 blocks. Reilly McArdle had 45 digs, Katie Piech had 44 assists and Lily Freese had 46 assists.

Burlington Central’s Haidyn Schatz had 26 kills, 37 digs and seven aces, Ainsley Wilson had 27 kills and eight blocks and Julia Johnson had 14 kills and six blocks. Joselyn Johnson had 42 digs and five aces, Tiernan Naus had 48 assists and four aces and Lexi Yanez had 53 digs and two aces.

Friday’s result

Stevenson d. Crystal Lake Central 19-25, 25-16, 25-21: At Crystal Lake, Hadeler posted 13 kills and eight digs for the Tigers (9-8) in the nonconference loss. Mazza had three aces and four blocks and Tessa Popp had 12 digs.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central Invite: At Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake Central was runner-up with 35 points. St. Charles East (41) took first by winning four of five flights. Prairie Ridge (28) tied for fifth out of eight teams.

The Tigers’ No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles teams placed second. Their No. 2 doubles team took third.

Boys cross country

Flyin’ Hawk Invite: At Bartlett High School, Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez took 12th in 16:04.48 and Logan Aarseth (16:20.01) was 21st. Jacobs’ Nathan Pierzchalski (16:39.70) was 29th.

Palatine’s Meet of Champions: At Deer Grove East in Palatine, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir raced to fourth with a time of 14:49.49. Neuqua Valley’s Jesse Gudauskas took first in 14:46.38. Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale (15:22.42) took 23rd.

Macnider Invite: At Schaumburg, Huntley’s Joseph Sittler placed fourth in 16:14.29 as the Raiders took second out of eight teams. Also for Huntley, Mark Omoniyi (16:31.82) was ninth, Joseph Zawacki (16:32.32) was 10th, Brandon Thompson (16:46.12) was 13th and Logan Barreto (17:07.00) was 17th.

Grant Invite: At Fox Lake, Johnsburg’s Grady Smith placed fifth with a time of 16:08.00. Grant’s Maxx Haas took first in 15:42.56. Johnsburg’s Micah Klos (16:34.61) was ninth, Richmond-Burton’s Gavin McInnis (16:48.09) was 12th and Woodstock North’s Geo Kopulos (16:50.14) was 13th. Marengo’s Jaden Ortega (17:47.59) was 25th.

Midwest Invite: At Janesville, Wisconsin, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt finished ninth out of 354 runners with a time of 15:39.80. De Pere Wisconsin’s Grady Lenn placed first in 14:47.60. Also for the Blue Streaks, Jason Trojan (16:48.40) was 71st, Elijah Hedges (17:00.00) was 89th and Josh Roth (17:01.70) was 92nd.

Girls cross country

Flyin’ Hawk Invite: At Bartlett High School, Jacobs’ Lennox Szymonik placed runner-up in 16:39.88. Kara Glenn took first with a time of 16:36.33. Dani Soto (19:08.88) was 15th, Mackenzie Cronin (19:11.02) was 16th and Matylda Maciejczyk (19:35.70) was 23rd for Jacobs.

Burlington Central’s Hailey Romano (19:19.73) was 18th, Addison Davis (19:31.50) was 22nd and Julia Haacker (20:00.92) was 29th. Crystal Lake South’s Laynie Ripley (19:53.57) was 26th, Annalee Aarseth (19:56.06) was 27th and Lily Brooks (20:02.98) was 30th.

Palatine’s Meet of Champions: At Deer Grove East in Palatine, Prairie Ridge’s Emmie Foster finished third with a time of 17:12.24. York’s Karlin Janowski (16:58.51) was first. The Wolves’ Anneke Dam (18:06.55) placed ninth and Maia Lancaster (18:30.81) was 27th.

Macnider Invite: At Schaumburg, Huntley’s Isabella Ciesla (18:18.71) and Morgan Sauber (18:30.57) finished first and second, respectively, to lead the Red Raiders to first place as a team with 48 points. St. Charles East (51) was second.

Haley Rahman (19:33.59) was 11th for the Red Raiders, Cori Kilvinger (19:45.63) was 14th, Aspen Maldonado (20:39.39) was 24th and Brynn Early (21:18.41) was 29th.

Grant Invite: At Fox Lake, Johnsburg’s Clara Nicoline placed fourth with a time of 19:47.01. Grayslake North’s Madison Petersen (19:03.17) took first. Marengo’s Amy Smith (21:15.59) was 16th, Woodstock North’s Lou Lou Splendoria (21:31.41) was 19th and Richmond-Burton’s Khloe Lundy (21:48.19) and Emerson Wold (21:48.96) took 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Marengo’s Regan Heimsoth (22:46.14) was 26th and Alexis Harris (23:12.33) was 27th. R-B’s Olivia Liebich (23:32.22) was 30th.

Midwest Invite: At Janesville, Wisconsin, Woodstock’s Sophie Sarabia (20:36.20) took 87th out of 303 runners.