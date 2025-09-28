Letter: The Sixth Commandment

I agree with Carl Hurtig’s Sept. 6 letter that Shaw Media’s new policy on only publishing “local interest letters” is a misguided restriction on free speech. He got around that and published his diatribe against President Trump by asking why McHenry County Republicans don’t stand up against Trump. My question is why Democrats in the county do not stand up against their leaders who mimic each other by using the identical language in their divisive rhetoric. Years of hearing the chants of “fascism,” etc. does not serve to bring the country together. Did that incendiary rhetoric contribute to the assassination of Charlie Kirk?

I suspect the majority of people who have consumed this rhetoric have never watched Charlie’s attempts to have a dialogue with college students. Charlie was a Christian. He stated he wanted to be remembered for his courage for his faith. I suspect that was another reason why he was denounced by the secular left.

The social media posts celebrating his murder are appalling. I acknowledge that sharing these posts by school board members in Districts 47 and 300 is protected by the First Amendment. However, the “lack of restraint” and poor judgment by people in those roles is also appalling.

Charlie leaves behind a widow and two small children. I support the idea of having the Ten Commandments displayed in public schools, which is now being done in several schools across the country. It might help us all remember the Sixth Commandment.

Tim Beck

McHenry