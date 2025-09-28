Letter: Thank you to Prairie Isle Golf Club for veterans tribute

I wish to thank Prairie Isle Golf Club for their wonderful tribute to veterans, at their 19th annual Veterans Salute held on Sept. 9 in Crystal Lake.

Hundreds of vets from all the armed services had a great day of free golf, food and prizes. Also many thanks to local business for their generous donations and welcoming volunteers.

It is a great day to revisit old friends, enjoy the outdoors, and play golf on a perfect fairway. Staff is always over the top to make it a great day of brats, corn, pizza ... and doughnuts.

Best of wishes to a great golf club and sponsors.

Ron Hameetman

Fox River Grove