Letter: Peaceful response to Charlie Kirk’s murder a stark contrast

The night after Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah, riots broke out across America, cars and buildings were torched, dozens were assaulted, some killed, and costs ran into the billions. Fortunately, the only truth in that statement is that the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated.

Charlie was a frequent visitor to McHenry County. Many locals, including myself, were honored to have met and spoken with him. McHenry County’s own Gary Rabine is said to have been instrumental in helping him launch Turning Point USA.

[ From the archives: Charlie Kirk event in Crystal Lake sparks protest, shouting match ]

From McHenry County, and across the country, there were no riots, not because people didn’t care; millions love and admire Charlie. There were no riots because his supporters don’t throw violent tantrums when things don’t go as hoped.

Charlie’s supporters met their deep sense of pain and loss with quiet reflection, prayer and a commitment to carry on Charlie’s good works.

The left has a different approach.

Homeland Security Digital Library states “574 protests that involved acts of violence” occurred during the riots of 2020. Policemag.com lists “2,385 incidents of looting and 624 incidents of arson.”

Wikipedia lists 36 people killed and a cost of $2 billion. But Charlie’s assassination cost one life – Charlie’s (his assassin may face the death penalty).

In contrast to the left’s violent opportunism, the peaceful response to Charlie’s death is a credit to those who loved and admired him.

Rich Rostron

Woodstock