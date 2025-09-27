Week 5 results for 2025, recaps of every game in the McHenry County area

Woodstock North 27, Johnsburg 13: QB Parker Halihan provided the spark the Thunder needed, running for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Skyhawks.

Jacobs 35, Huntley 27: Caden DuMelle had another big rushing performance and the Golden Eagles came up with timely plays, converting two fourth downs during a key third-quarter drive, in their Fox Valley Conference win against the Red Raiders.

Prairie Ridge 43, McHenry 22: QB Luke Vanderwiel ran for 206 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Wolves beat the Warriors to keep their undefeated season alive through five weeks.

Dundee-Crown 28, Crystal Lake South 0: Led by a strong, physical defensive line and a bevy of swift, hard-hitting linebackers, the Chargers posted their second straight shutout with an FVC win against the Gators.

Richmond-Burton 42, Woodstock 7: QB Ray Hannemann threw for three touchdowns in the first half as the Rockets remained unbeaten with a KRC win over the Blue Streaks.

Marian Central 43, Chicago Christian 0: Junior running back Eddie Kowalczyk ran for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hurricanes coasted to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win against the Knights.

Marengo 28, Plano 14: Marengo improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the KRC by doubling up the Reapers. The Indians scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground.

Alden-Hebron 51, Rockford Christian Life 18: The Giants continued their undefeated season in Illinois 8-Man Football Association action, moving to 5-0. Louie Bageanis ran for 171 yards on 15 carries and three TDs, adding a 10-yard TD reception.

Cary-Grove 40, Crystal Lake Central 6: The Trojans picked up their third straight win to get back above .500 after FVC losses to Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central to start the season.

Sandwich 48, Harvard 7: The Hornets fell to 0-5 overall with a KRC loss to the Indians.