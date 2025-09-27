Marengo doubles up Plano, moves to 5-0: Week 5 McHenry County roundup

Marengo 28, Plano 14: At Plano, Marengo improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Kishwaukee River Conference by doubling up the Reapers. The Indians scored all four of their touchdowns Friday night on the ground. Brady Kentgen had a 2-yard TD to start the scoring, Sam Vandello had 1- and 2-yard touchdowns and Logan Boley scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Boley and Conner Sacco shared the team lead with 87 yards rushing apiece. Marengo held Plano to 57 net yards rushing. The Indians host Johnsburg next week.

Alden-Hebron 51, Rockford Christian Life 18: At Hebron, the Giants continued their undefeated season in Illinois 8-Man Football Association action, moving to 5-0 on the season. Louie Bageanis ran for 171 yards on 15 carries and three TDs, plus a 10-yard TD reception.

JP Stewart was 7-of-8 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns, also adding 20 yards rushing. Fabian Carreno tallied four catches for 116 yards, including 50- and 13-yard TDs. Jack Stewart chipped in six carries for 49 yards, Cohl Armbrust had 27 yards rushing and Colton Crowell had a 4-yard TD run.

Cary-Grove 40, Crystal Lake Central 6: At Cary, the Trojans picked up their third straight win to get back above .500 after losses to Prairie Ridge and Burlington Central to start the year in the Fox Valley Conference

Cary-Grove (3-2, 3-2 FVC) will be on the road against Dundee-Crown in Week 6, while Crystal Lake Central (0-5, 0-5) hosts Jacobs.

Sandwich 48, Harvard 7: At Harvard, the Hornets fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the KRC with a loss to the Indians. Harvard plays at Woodstock North in Week 6.