Letter: Horrified to read about District 47 censure push

I was horrified to read the two-day coverage in the Northwest Herald regarding the D-47 board discussing the censure of a board member due to a Facebook post.
[ Read more: Crystal Lake school board member criticized for ‘polarizing’ Charlie Kirk posts won’t be censured ]
One of Charlie Kirk’s tenets was promoting free speech. JD Vance concluded a podcast with “call them out, hell, call their employers...” So, are we supposed to start spying on our neighbors? Is this the spirit of our beautiful, peaceful community?
Linnea Thennes