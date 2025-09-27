Letter: Horrified to read about District 47 censure push

I was horrified to read the two-day coverage in the Northwest Herald regarding the D-47 board discussing the censure of a board member due to a Facebook post.

One of Charlie Kirk’s tenets was promoting free speech. JD Vance concluded a podcast with “call them out, hell, call their employers...” So, are we supposed to start spying on our neighbors? Is this the spirit of our beautiful, peaceful community?

Linnea Thennes

McHenry