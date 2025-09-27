Letter: Celebrating the people who keep Barrington running

I had the pleasure of attending the Barrington Public Works Open House this past weekend, and I want to commend the village and the hardworking public works staff for putting on such an outstanding event.

Too often, the critical work that keeps our community running smoothly goes unnoticed, but this open house gave residents the chance to see it up close. From understanding the vital importance of providing clean, safe water, to watching how crews repair and maintain the pipes that deliver it, to exploring how the street signs that guide us every day are made, the demonstrations were both educational and eye-opening.

The staff went above and beyond in not only showcasing their daily responsibilities, but also in engaging with residents and answering questions. Their professionalism and pride in their work were clear, and it was a reminder of how essential local government services are to our quality of life.

Events like this shine a light on the positive side of local government – exhibiting transparency, dedication and the expertise of the people who serve our community every day. I extend my gratitude to everyone who worked to make the open house such a success.

Maria Peterson

North Barrington