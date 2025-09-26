Woodstock boys, Johnsburg girls win KRC Tournament golf titles: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys golf

Woodstock wins KRC Tournament: No longer competing as a co-op with Woodstock North, Woodstock held on for a one-shot win over its crosstown rival to win the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament held at Randall Oaks in West Dundee.

Woodstock captured the title with a 335, followed closely by Woodstock North (336) and Sandwich (338). Woodstock and Sandwich ended the season as co-KRC champs.

Sandwich’s Kai Kern shot a 4-over-par 75 to take medalist honors. Marengo’s Alex Johnson (76) and Johnsburg’s Jacob Smith tied for second with 76s. Harvard’s Wyatt Stott (78) was fourth, and Woodstock’s Collin Stock and North’s Maxwell Simpson tied for fifth with 79s.

Rounding out the top 15 were: Plano’s Brandon Ramos (seventh place, 80), Richmond-Burton’s Ryan Scholberg (tied for eighth, 81), Marengo’s Michael Gieseke (tied for eighth, 81), Sandwich’s Nolan Oros (tied for eighth, 81), Plano’s Quentin Santoria (11th, 82), North’s Ryan Lalor (tied for 12th, 83) and Woodstock’s Colin Karner (tied for 12th, 83), Woodstock’s Ryan Murray (14th, 84) and Johnsburg’s Nate Frost (15th, 86).

Girls golf

Johnsburg wins 1st KRC title since 2021: Johnsburg won the KRC Tournament championship at Randall Oaks in West Dundee, defeating three-time defending champion Marengo by 21 shots. The Skyhawks finished with a team score of 374, their lowest 18-hole score of the season, while the Indians took runner-up with a 395.

Johnsburg's Elaina Moss and Marengo's Maggie Hanson tied for medalist honors at the KRC Tournament. Moss shot 91 and the team posted their lowest 18-hole score of the season at 374. Lauren McQuiston finished 3rd overall and Addison Sweetwood and London Baidinger tied for 4th. Jacquelyn also posted her best 9 at 49.

Johnsburg’s Elaina Moss and Marengo’s Maggie Hanson tied for medalist honors, both shooting 91s. Hanson also earned medalist honors at last year’s meet.

The Skyhawks posted four of the top five scores. Lauren McQuiston took third with a 93, and London Baidinger and Addison Sweetwood tied for fourth with 95s.

Richmond-Burton’s Julia Londberg (96) was sixth, Marengo’s Katie Hanson and Charlotte Machac and Woodstock co-op’s Angela Pecoraro tied for seventh with 99s, and Marengo’s Kiley Brady (106) was 10th.

Woodstock co-op (429) was third, and Richmond-Burton (470) was fifth. Harvard did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Girls volleyball

Huntley d. Crystal Lake Central 25-10, 25-20: At Huntley, Mia Jacobelli had five kills, one block and four aces as the Red Raiders (9-3, 8-2) earned a Fox Valley Conference victory over the Tigers (9-7, 5-5). Sophia Tocmo finished with 15 digs and one ace, Abby Whitehouse had eight assists and two kills, Izzy Whitehouse had six kills and a block, and Summer Massow had three kills and three blocks.

Dundee-Crown d. McHenry 25-21, 24-26, 25-13: At McHenry, the Chargers (5-10, 4-6) picked up a three-set win over the Warriors (6-10, 0-10) in FVC play.

Sisters Jocelyn Villegas (seven kills) and Jasmin Villegas (five kills) led McHenry’s attack. Rylie Davis added nine digs.

Hampshire d. Jacobs 25-21, 25-22: At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs (21-4, 10-0) remained undefeated in the FVC with a sweep against the Golden Eagles (8-9, 5-5).

Maddie Mitchell had six kills and a block for Jacobs, Rylee Van Stone had 10 digs, Gianna Coletti had 15 assists and five digs, and Hailie Barton added five kills and two blocks. Gracyn Sanders chipped in two kills and three blocks.

Crystal Lake South d. Burlington Central 25-14, 25-20: At Burlington, the Gators (5-6, 4-6) won in straight sets against the Rockets (10-6, 4-6) in their FVC match. Bobbi Wire had 10 kills for South, Joanna Kruzolek added nine kills, and Nora Wiggs dished out 23 assists. Sahara Okirika had five kills. Layla Addison tallied 13 digs.

For Central, Peyton Strout had four blocks and two kills, Tiernan Naus had 11 assists and six digs, and Haidyn Schatz added six kills and two aces.

Prairie Ridge d. Cary-Grove 25-7, 25-17: At Crystal Lake, Adeline Grider smashed 10 kills for the Wolves (14-2, 9-1) in an FVC win against the Trojans (5-17, 1-9). Addison Smith had 19 assists, and Tegan Vrbancic had 12 digs and two aces.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 3, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Ulisses Mateos, Roman Vences and Angel Perez each scored for the visiting Tigers (7-3-3, 3-1) in an FVC win over the Gators (6-5-1, 1-3). Chase Lemke made six saves, while Nathan Gray, Justin Moore and Alfredo Rojas had assists.

Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Tyler Murray scored in the 14th minute, and Aktai Mametjanov scored in the 18th as the Raiders (7-0-2, 4-0) remained undefeated with a win over the Trojans in FVC play. Noah Gomez and Max Bauer had assists, and Ethan Knaus made three saves in a shutout.

McHenry 4, Jacobs 4 (2OT): At Algonquin, the Warriors (8-2-2, 2-1-1) and Golden Eagles (3-6-2, 2-1-1) played to a draw in a back-and-forth FVC game, with McHenry’s Cody Bundy and Jacobs’ Jackson Foley each scoring four goals for their teams. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. McHenry goalkeeper Mason Bertone (eight saves) made a penalty-kick save with 35 seconds left in the first overtime.

Ethan Aldrete, Brayden Foley and Israel Guerrero each had an assist for Jacobs. Miguel Rondon had an assist for McHenry.

Burlington Central 3, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (6-5-1, 2-2) handed the Wolves (7-3-2, 2-1-1) their first FVC loss of the season.

Dundee-Crown 1, Hampshire 1 (2OT): At Hampshire, Hugo Arista scored off an assist from Jorge Pacheco for the Chargers (7-4-3, 1-2-1) in an FVC tie against the Whip-Purs (5-3-3, 0-2-2). Manuel Hernandez made six saves for D-C.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 7, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers (16-2) won all seven matches to take the FVC contest against the Wolves and move to 5-2 in conference play. Evie Johnson won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 2) and Ella DeSando (No. 3) won their matches in straight sets.

Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon earned a 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles for Central. Also winning at doubles were Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (No. 1), Sophia Jones and Eliza Kuranda (No. 2) and Audrey Kanellopoulos and Delaney Lisle (No. 4).

Hampshire 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Isabella Kowalak won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Whip-Purs in their FVC dual win over the Warriors. Ariana Geraci (No. 2) and Juliana Medina (No. 3) also won their singles matches for Hampshire.

McHenry’s Lizzie Mueller and Izzie Townsend earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles for their team’s lone win. Zonya Gay and Alexa Schuring (No. 2), Bike Asanbekova and Georgie Sterkin (No. 3) and Aasiyah Nurmohamed and Annabelle Ionescu (No. 4) won at doubles for Hampshire.

Flag football

Huntley 31, Cary-Grove 12: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (12-4, 6-0) handed the Trojans (10-1, 5-1) their first FVC loss while staying undefeated themselves to take the lead in the conference race. Huntley has a pair of FVC games against Jacobs and Prairie Ridge remaining.

Crystal Lake Central 35, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the FVC with a win over the Gators (1-9, 1-5). Ryleigh Smith threw for five touchdowns. Sami Pottorff had two TDs, and Ruby Macke, Ella Mueller and Grace Fujino added one apiece.

Dundee-Crown 14, Hampshire 6: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (7-7, 2-4) moved to .500 with an FVC win against the Whip-Purs (9-8, 2-5).