Crystal Lake Central, Huntley among FVC boys soccer winners: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake Central 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Gavin Kane scored a goal and Chase Lemke was solid in net stopping 11 Chargers’ shots as the Tigers improved to 6-3-3 and 2-1 in the FVC.

Huntley 1, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Tyler Murray scored in the 76th minute on an assist from Allen Williams to lift the Red Raiders to a win over the Gators. Ethan Knaus had four saves for Huntley (6-0-2, 2-0).

Prairie Ridge 0, Hampshire 0 (2 OT): At Crystal Lake, Sam Kerley helped pitch a shutout in goal for the Wolves. Kerley stopped all eight shots he faced as Prairie Ridge improved to 7-2-2, 2-0-1 in the FVC.

Jacobs 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Golden Eagles picked up an FVC win over the Rockets.

McHenry 1, Cary-Grove 0: At McHenry, the Warriors (8-2-1, 1-1) beat the Trojans in their FVC game. Angel Apaez had 11 saves for C-G.

Timothy Christian 7, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Mac Delozier scored on an assist from Luke Aragona as the Hurricanes fell to the Trojans in a Chicagoland Christian Conference game.

Girls volleyball

Crystal Lake Central d. McHenry 25-21, 25-18: At McHenry, freshman Jordyn Johnson did a little bit of everything for the Tigers in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Warriors. She hammered down 10 kills, came up with 13 digs and still had room for a block as Central improved to 9-6 overall and 5-4 in the FVC.

Katie Piech added 10 assists and Tessa Popp added 15 digs for Central. Kaylis Bonni and Teague Wings had four kills each for McHenry (6-9, 0-9).

Prairie Ridge d. Crystal Lake South 25-21, 25-20: At Crystal Lake, Adeline Grider had nine kills and Addison Smith dished out 23 assists as the Wolves improved to 13-2, 8-1 in the FVC with a win over the Gators (4-6, 3-6).

Jacobs d. Cary-Grove 25-21, 25-16: At Algonquin, Gianna Coletti had 15 assists and nine digs to lead the Golden Eagles to the win in the FVC. Hailie Barton had four kills, three blocks and seven digs for Jacobs (9-8, 5-4).

Burlington Central d. Dundee-Crown 25-22, 25-10: At Burlington, the Rockets rolled to a two-set sweep of the Chargers in an FVC match improving to 10-5 overall and 4-5 in the FVC.

South Beloit d. Marengo 25-20, 25-21: At South Beloit, Payton Streit had five kills as the Indians fell to the Sobos in a nonconference match. Ava Brown added nine assists and Ellie White added six digs for Marengo (9-12).

Boys golf

Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament: At Oak Brook Golf Club in Oak Brook, Marian Central finished fifth in the team race behind champion Wheaton Academy. Luca Kittel shot a 77 to place eighth overall. Marc Cheng shot a 86 and placed 23rd for the Hurricanes.

Jacobs 153, Dundee-Crown 190: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Chase Garden shot a 1-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors as the Eagles earned the top seven spots.

Burlington Central 161, Hampshire 170: At Whisper Creek in Huntley, Tyler Samaan shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Rockets with medalist honors. Tommy Wyse tied for second with Nolan Adamczyk of Hampshire with a 40.

Antioch 168, Richmond-Burton 185: At Twin Lakes Country Club in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, R-B’s Matthew Rupnik shot a 44 to tie for fourth in a nonconference match.

Huntley 153, Prairie Ridge 163: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Gary Birkmeier and Austin Matich each shot 37s to lead the way for the Red Raiders. Mason Zimmerman had a 40 to lead Prairie Ridge.

McHenry 165, Crystal Lake South 170: At McHenry Country Club in McHenry, McHenry’s Eymon Garreffa shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, and Alex Lashelle tied with Caden Bowers of Crystal Lake South for second.

Crystal Lake Central 174, Cary-Grove 175: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Tommy Laird and Asher Johnson each shot a 41 to lead the Tigers in the FVC match. Conner Lentz and Jack Metras had 43s for C-G.

Girls golf

Johnsburg 185, North Boone 254: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Lauren McQuiston shot a 43 as the Skyhawks took the top six spots in a nonconference match. Addison Sweetwood, Elaina Moss, London Baidinger, Jacquelyn Douglas and Charlotte Cantrell rounded out the top six for Johnsburg.

Antioch 209, Woodstock 231: At Spring Valley in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, Hannah Tran led the way for the Blue Streaks with a 56.

Girls flag football

Crystal Lake Central 31, Dundee-Crown 14: At Carpentersville, the Tigers rebounded after a tough double overtime loss to Barrington by defeating the Chargers. Central improved to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Ryleigh Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran in another for the Tigers. Also scoring TDs were Ruby Macke, Sami Pottorff, Ella Mueller and Emma Sieg, who returned an interception for a score.

Huntley 34, Crystal Lake South 20: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders remained unbeaten in conference play with an FVC win over the Gators. Huntley improves to 11-4 overall.

Hampshire 54, Prairie Ridge 6: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs picked up their second straight win with a blowout win over the Wolves, improving to 9-7 on the season.

Hononegah 26, Harvard 12: At Harvard, the Hornets fell to 1-10 with the loss to the Indians.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 7, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, winners for the Tigers included Evie Johnson (No. 1), Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 2) and Ella DeSando (No. 3) at singles, and Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (No. 1), Sophia Jones and Eliza Kuranda (No. 2), Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon (No. 3) and Audrey Kanellopoulos and Delaney Lisle (No. 4) at doubles.

Cary-Grove 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Cary, Malaina Kurth (No. 1), Elle Stawarz (No. 2) and Kaitlin Lummis (No. 3) won at singles for the Trojans. Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky. (No. 2), Sophia Selvaggio and Payton White (No. 3), and Presley Brainerd and Anya Nordengren (No. 4) won at doubles for C-G. Taylor Hamann and Megan Ptaszek won at No. 1 doubles for D-C.

Boys cross country

Crystal Lake Central 46, Crystal Lake South 51, McHenry 57, Jacobs 66: At Crystal Lake, Joseph Gonzalez of Crystal Lake South held off Myles Wagner of McHenry to win the FVC quad.

Girls cross country

Jacobs 22, Crystal Lake South 49, McHenry 78, Crystal Lake Central 83: At Crystal Lake, Lennox Szymonik ran away from the field to help lead Jacobs to a quad meet win. Mackenzie Cronin was second for Jacobs. Caroline Lucas took third for South.