Northwest Herald Monday roundup

Girls golf

Chicagoland Christian Conference tournament: At Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne, Jordan Cheng earned medalist honors with an 85 to lead Marian Central’s girls golf team to the Chicagoland Christian Conference tournament championship.

Zoe Karlen carded an 87 to finish second for the Hurricanes, who finished with a 385. Dakota Norwick also had a 90 for Marian.

Huntley 174, Burlington Central 201: At Pinecrest in Huntley, the Red Raiders celebrated senior day with a Fox Valley Conference win, as Kinsey Hayes fired a winning 38.

Miranda Hoeft had a 40 for Huntley, Keegan Smith added a 44, and Ava Lodewyck contributed a 53.

Zada Riddle shot a 48 to lead Central.

Prairie Ridge 185, McHenry 188: At Turnberry Country Club in Crystal Lake, the Wolves edged the Warriors in FVC action, as Lily Myers shot a 42.

Grace Mertel and Callie Roberts had a 43 and 49, respectively, for PR. McHenry was led by Madelyn Blake’s 42 and Abriel Powers’ 43.

Marengo 201, IMSA 256: At Marengo Ridge, Maggie Hanson and Kiley Brady each shot a 49 to share medalist honors in the nonconference match.

Sycamore 191, Woodstock 234: At Sycamore Golf Club, Mary Spinelli and Emmaline Skelton each carded a 56 for the Blue Streaks in the nonconference match.

Girls volleyball

Woodstock North d. Woodstock 25-8, 25-17: At Woodstock, senior setter Gabby Schefke broke the Woodstock North school record with her 202nd career ace, and the host Thunder stayed perfect in the Kishwaukee River Conference.

Schefke finished with seven aces, 16 assists, four kills and two digs. Woodstock North (11-5, 6-0) also got eight kills from Jenna Johnson and six from Tayler Menzel. The Thunder’s other contributors included Avari Howard (three kills), Kayla Smiley (four aces, three digs) and Eliana Lerias (six digs, one ace).

Richmond-Burton d. Plano 25-7, 25-8: At Plano, Dani Hopp had seven kills, two aces and four digs, Zoe Freund added seven aces, three kills and three digs, and the Rockets swept the KRC match.

R-B (12-3, 5-1) also got 11 assists from Josie Franckowiak. The Rockets’ other contributors included Daniella Mazzola (four kills, one block), Reagan Wisniewski (three aces, two kills, two blocks), Sophia Komar (three kills), Malorie Komar (two aces), Lanee Cooley (five digs) and Addy Woods (two aces).

Johnsburg d. Harvard 25-11, 25-7: At Johnsburg, Alexis Sweetwood had eight kills, Maddie Mays served six aces, and Emily Loud had 10 assists to lead the Skyhawks to the KRC win.

Harvard received two kills apiece from Ella Martin and Madison McDonough. The Hornets also got one ace from Makala Wanland and one kill apiece from Sophie Saucedo and Layla Powles.

Marian Central d. Crossroads Christian 25-19, 25-18: At Woodstock, Mary Kate Hernon had 10 kills, three aces and nine digs for the Hurricanes in the nonconference match.

Grace Kelly added five kills and 10 digs for Marian, and Nola Midday had four kills.

Boys golf

Sandwich 162, Richmond-Burton 186: At Twin Lakes Country Club in Wisconsin, Matthew Alshouse shot a 45 on the front nine to lead the Rockets in their KRC match.

Ryan Scholberg and Matthew Rupnik each had a 46 for R-B.

Crystal Lake Central 148, Burlington Central 152: At RedTail in Crystal Lake, Tommy Laird of Crystal Lake Central and Tyler Samaan of Burlington Central each shot a 36 to tie for first place in the FVC match.

The Central Tigers’ Max Sinha (37), Rylan McKnight (37), Asher Johnson (38) and Sam Sterzik (38) also broke 40. The Central Rockets also got a 38 from Tommy Wyse and 39s from Matthew Zierk and Evan Sarallo.

Johnsburg 181, North Boone 186: At Boone Creek in McHenry, Johnsburg’s Shane Conlon and North Boone’s Landon Hahn each shot a 41 on the Creekside course to share medalist honors.

Johnsburg’s Ashton Stern carded a 42. Jayce Schmitt and Zach Willis had a 48 and 50, respectively, for the winning Skyhawks (9-2) in the nonconference match.

Girls tennis

Woodstock North 4, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, the Blue Streaks prevailed in KRC action, as Katelyn Baker (No. 1) and Mikayla Stipak (No. 3) won their singles matches in straight sets.

Woodstock North got doubles wins from Hannah Reinhard and Maren Filetti (No. 1) and Stef Vanderstappen and Lia Hyrkas (No. 4).

Johnsburg’s Charlie Eastland won in straight sets at No. 2 singles. The Skyhawks’ Kalissa Sherman and Brooke Butler (No. 2) and Devynn Michel and Kayla Hiller (No. 3) netted doubles wins.

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 6, Marengo 0: At Richmond, Nick Kyes had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Rockets to the KRC win.

Travis Roberts and Dane Gardner had a goal and an assist each for R-B (9-5-1, 4-2). Alex Munoz also scored. Kyes had two unassisted goals. Easton Wold made three saves in earning the clean sheet.