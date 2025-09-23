Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Downed power lines caused closing of Route 14 in Woodstock Tuesday

Emergency light

By Claire O'Brien

Route 14 and Davis Road between Dean Street and Route 47 in Woodstock were shut down in both directions Tuesday morning because of downed power lines, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

Motorists were advised to expect traffic congestion and avoid the area.

A ComEd spokesperson said the power lines were back up and power restored to anyone who may have been affected by the downed lines by 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. The spokesperson said the utility company is still investigating the cause of the downed lines.

WoodstockMcHenry CountyMcHenry County Front Headlines

Claire O'Brien

Claire O'Brien is a reporter who focuses on Huntley, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Marengo and the McHenry County Board. Feel free to email her at cobrien@shawmedia.com.