Downed power lines caused closing of Route 14 in Woodstock Tuesday

Route 14 and Davis Road between Dean Street and Route 47 in Woodstock were shut down in both directions Tuesday morning because of downed power lines, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District said.

Motorists were advised to expect traffic congestion and avoid the area.

A ComEd spokesperson said the power lines were back up and power restored to anyone who may have been affected by the downed lines by 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. The spokesperson said the utility company is still investigating the cause of the downed lines.