Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud

Crystal Lake co-op’s Rylee Rud watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the Class 2A Huntley Regional in October 2024 at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Name: Rylee Rud

School/team: Crystal Lake Central co-op

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Rud, a senior at Crystal Lake South, had a sizzling round at Boone Creek in Bull Valley, claiming the McHenry County Meet individual crown by three shots with a 77 – a personal best – as the Tigers won the team title for the fourth year in a row.

Rud and her Crystal Lake Central co-op teammates will look to add a third straight Fox Valley Conference Meet on Wednesday at Crystal Woods in Woodstock.

For her performance, Rud was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Jacobs girls cross country’s Lennox Szymonik, Cary-Grove girls flag football’s Kennedy Manning and Prairie Ridge girls cross country’s Emaline Foster also were nominated.

Rud answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Rylee Rud watches her putt on the fifth green during the final round of the McHenry County Junior Amateur Golf Tournament in July 2025 at Foxford Hills Golf Club in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What did it mean to you to win the McHenry County Tournament?

Rud: It meant so much to me to win this tournament. I have been working so hard to be able to break 80 this season and it’s amazing to see how my hard work really paid off.

What was working well for you that day to shoot a 77?

Rud: My approach shots were working well for me since I was able to be on the green in regulation almost every hole, allowing me to make more birdie putts.

What is the hardest part about golf?

Rud: The mental game is the toughest part of golf. Being able to bounce back after bad shots or holes can be challenging, but it is so important.

Which teammate inspires you and why?

Rud: The teammate that inspires me the most is (junior) Ryleigh Mazzacano. She is a two-sport athlete who puts her all into both sports and consistently encourages me to push harder and believe in myself. She is one of my closest friends and I can’t imagine golf without her.

What are some of your favorite hobbies?

Rud: Some of my favorite hobbies are reading, baking and hanging out with my sister.

What is your most prized possession?

Rud: My heart necklace that I got with my teammates last year. I wear it every day and it reminds me to always try my best and that I have friends that will last a lifetime.

What musical artist would you most like to see in concert?

Rud: Bruno Mars.

What food could you win an eating contest?

Rud: Chicken Caesar salad.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Rud: “Frozen.”

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Rud: Every season starts with the same goal: to try and make it to state. But this year I’ve been more focused on trying to stay consistent. Golf is a hard sport and a single round could take you in so many directions, but the next shot is always the most important one.