‘Major falsehoods’ said of Crystal Lake park board: President Fred Tiesenga’s public comments

Crystal Lake park board President Fred Tiesenga gave this statement at a recent park board meeting, saying it was a response to criticism of the new board majority. He shared it with the Northwest Herald:

______

“We are Nazis and fascists.”

This accusation is not only false but offensive. It’s sick, dishonest nonsense and has no place in a civil discussion.

“Save our parks.”

This sounds nice, but what does it mean? Not a single member of this board has made any move to “take away” or “harm” the parks. This is a baseless slogan, not reality.

[ 'Disturbing things' happening on park board: group of former commissioners ]

Transparency

The most recent Attorney General complaint (filed by John Collins – one of six complaints in total) has completely vindicated this board of any wrongdoing. The facts are clear: there has been no violation.

“The lake is for everyone.”

That statement falsely implies that the park board commissioners’ control who can and cannot use the lake. We do not. The lake is governed through an intergovernmental agreement between Crystal Lake and Lakewood. Our park district has no jurisdiction over those rules.

“Taxpayers are paying to have homeowners’ weeds removed from the lake.”

This is FALSE.

Here’s the truth:

We reduced excessive unnecessary charges – $5,500 for a “state of the lake” presentation and $8,500 for a yearly report.

All weed treatments now benefit all lake users.

lake users. Funding comes from user fees (boat decals), not taxpayers dollars. Homeowners around the lake also purchase decals, so it would be discriminatory to deny them the same benefit.

This is cost-neutral. The people who use the lake are the ones who pay for its upkeep.

Why is the [intergovernmental agreement] being replaced?

We are moving from an intergovernmental agreement to a contract arrangement. This ensures the park district can continue to sell boat stickers and keys – but as an agent, not as a governing peer of Crystal Lake and Lakewood. The reality is:

The park district does not govern the lake.

Our role is running two excellent beaches and helping manage weeds.

This new arrangement reflects the truth clearly.

“The Lake Ecology Committee has been disbanded.”

Also FALSE.

The committee is alive and well. In fact, it recently added another [Shoreline Property Owners Association] member. Greg Kobolinski, president of SPOA, also serves as Chair of the committee. The work continues, unchanged.

We’ve touched on the major falsehoods generated in various forms of media – from transparency to lake care. I’m confident we’re starting the evening on solid factual ground.

• Fred Tiesenga is president of the Crystal Lake Park District Board of Commissioners.