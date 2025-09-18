Prairie Ridge volleyball wins two at Wheaton Classic: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Prairie Ridge d. Metea Valley 25-20, 25-19; Prairie Ridge d. Plainfield North 25-21, 25-18: At Wheaton, the Wolves captured two match wins at the Wheaton Classic. Abigail Smith had 13 kills in the two matches, and Addison Smith dished out 34 assists for PR (9-1).

Woodstock North d. Sandwich 25-14, 25-13: At Sandwich, Taylor Menzel had eight kills to lead the Thunder to the KRC win. Gabby Schefke had three kills and 20 assists for North (8-3, 6-0).

Plano d. Harvard 21-15, 25-21, 25-13: At Harvard, Madison McDonough had five kills as the Hornets fell to the Reapers in a Kishwaukee River Conference match. Makala Wanland had four more kills for Harvard (2-14, 0-6).

Richmond-Burton d. Marengo 25-15, 25-23: At Richmond, Dani Hopp had eight kills and three service aces to lead the Rockets. Sophia Komar and Zoe Freund had five kills each for R-B (11-3, 5-1). Ellie White had nine digs and an ace for Marengo (6-8, 3-3).

Johnsburg d. Woodstock 25-22, 25-15: At Woodstock, Abriana Bruns had 15 digs to lead the Skyhawks to the win over the Blue Streaks in the KRC. Kaia Sasak had six kills for Johnsburg (5-4, 4-2).

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 3, Woodstock North 2 (PK): At Woodstock, Johann Boentges and Nick Kyes scored as the Rockets edged the Thunder in a KRC match decided by penalty kicks. R-B improved to 8-4-1, 3-1 in the KRC.

Dundee-Crown 2, Larkin 0: At Streamwood, the Chargers earned the win at the Streamwood Tournament behind goals from Ayden Hernandez and Hugo Arista. D-C improved to 7-2-2 overall.

Harvard 9, Marengo 1: At Marengo, the Hornets evened their season mark at 6-6, 2-2 in the KRC with the win over the Indians.

Plano 5, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks fell behind by four goals in the first half and didn’t recover in the KRC loss.

Woodstock 8, Sandwich 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks erupted for five first-half goals in the KRC win over the Indians. Woodstock stayed perfect in the KRC at 5-0 and improved to 6-5 overall.

Boys golf

Prairie Ridge 156, Cary-Grove 175: At Lakewood, Mason Zimmerman shot a 37, and Jack Dahlen (38) and Andrew Daman (39) also led the Wolves to the FVC win. Conner Lentz shot a 41 to lead Cary-Grove.

Burlington Central 149, St. Charles North 154: At Elgin, Matthew Zierck shot a one-under par 35 to lead the Rockets in a nonconference match. Tommy Wyse and Tyler Samaan tied for second with matching 37s for BC.

Marian Central 169, Richmond-Burton 222: At Woodstock, Luca Kittel shot a 39 as the Hurricanes took the top five spots in the win over the Rockets. Matthew Rupnik shot a 52 to lead R-B.

Girls golf

Hampshire 185, Burlington Central 202: At Huntley, Madison Bilek and Estancia Arenas shot matching 44s as the Whip-Purs won the FVC match over the Rockets. Lexi Gibson finished fourth for BC with a 49.

Huntley 186, Dundee-Crown 254: At Huntley, Kinsey Hayes shot a 37 as the Red Raiders captured the FVC match by capturing the top four spots. Ella Ptaszek of D-C shot a 54 to finish in a tie for fourth.

Plano 256, Harvard 292: At Plano, Hayden Binz shot a 63 to place third for Harvard. Gabby Hurd finished fifth for the Hornets.

Antioch 197, Richmond-Burton 257: At Genoa City, Wisc., Annabelle Pope shot a 60 to lead the way for the Rockets in the nonconference match.

Girls tennis

Johnsburg 6, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Abby Lane, Charlie Eastland and Allison Shaver swept the singles matches for Johnsburg. Tessa Raymond and Gabby Parquette won the No. 2 doubles match for Woodstock.

Girls swimming

Dundee-Crown Co-Op 133, McHenry 29: At McHenry, Dundee swept all three relays on their way to the meet win over the Warriors in the FVC.