Man convicted of sexual assault, murder of toddler charged with living near Carpentersville daycare

A Kane County man who served 24 years in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 20-month-old child faces new charges alleging he lived near a Carpentersville day care for over a year, authorities said.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Carpentersville Police Chief Todd Shaver announced Cayce M. Williams, 52, of Carpentersville, is charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender, two counts of failing to inform police of an address change and residing in a daycare zone as a child sex offender.

Authorities say Williams “knowingly violated” the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act by failing to register his new home and work addresses with the Carpentersville Police Department between March 27, 2024 and Sept. 12 of this year.

Williams is also accused of “knowingly and unlawfully” living with 500 feet of a daycare on Elm Avenue, prosecutors say. In the Illinois State Police Offender Registry, Williams’ last registered address was listed in Chicago.

Williams was arrested Friday and brought to court Saturday, authorities said. He was released under pretrial supervision with conditions that he may no longer live at his previous address near the daycare, according to a joint news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Carpentersville Police Department.

Williams is due back in Kane County court on Oct. 30, according to the release.

In 2006, Williams pleaded guilty in Kane County to first-degree murder and predatory criminal sexual assault for the 1997 death of his then girlfriend’s 20-month-old daughter Quortney Kley in Elgin. He was sentenced to 48 years in prison, and released on parole in 2021 after serving 24 years, according to the release.

After being released, Williams moved into his brother’s home near Crystal Lake and about a half-mile from West Elementary School. At the time, Williams claimed Quortney’s death was an accident and that his confession to police the next day was made under “great duress.” At the time, Mosser called those claims, and others, “not even remotely” true.