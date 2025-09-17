Man who fled police in Crystal Lake pleads guilty to possessing 900-plus grams of cocaine

A Chicago man accused of possessing hundreds of grams of fentanyl and cocaine when arrested in Algonquin after fleeing police in Crystal Lake was sentenced Friday to 14½ years in prison.

Carlos Joel Cartagena, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of more than 900 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony, according to a judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in McHenry County court.

In exchange for his guilty plea, counts of possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, Class X felonies, were dismissed. He is required to serve half his prison time followed by one year of supervised release and will receive credit for 494 days in county jail since his arrest, the order said.

Other charges that were also dismissed as part of the plea deal included fleeing and eluding a police officer, which is an aggravated charge for allegedly going 21 mph over the limit and ignoring multiple traffic control devices; reckless driving; and possessing six clonazepam tablets, court orders show.

Prosecutors said on May 7, 2024 that Cartagena accelerated and fled from a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy after she enabled audible and visual signals to stop and pull over.

While fleeing on Randall Road, he drove more than 21 mph faster than the allowed speed limit and ran through more than two traffic lights, according to the criminal complaint.

The deputy terminated the pursuit and a few minutes later found Cartagena and his vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant in Algonquin, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said during Cartagena’s initial court appearance. In detaining Cartagena Judge Michael Chmiel ruled at the time that Cartagena was a danger to the community and flight risk, a detention order shows.