Crystal Lake South, Prairie Ridge, Jacobs boys soccer win FVC openers: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Josh Moreno scored both goals for the Gators in an Fox Valley Conference with a win over the Rockets.

Prairie Ridge 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves opened FVC play with a shutout against the Trojans.

Jacobs 2, Hampshire 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles defeated the Whip-Purs in FVC action.

McHenry 7, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, the Warriors beat the Thunder in a nonconference match.

Chicago Christian 5, Marian Central 0: At Palos Heights, the Hurricanes were shut out in their Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Girls volleyball

Crystal Lake South 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Joanna Kruzolek recorded 10 kills to lead the Gators to a 25-12, 25-13 win over the Trojans in in FVC action. Layla Addison added nine digs and a pair of aces for South.

Huntley 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Izzy Whitehouse had 10 kills and Abby Whitehouse added 11 assists to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-19, 25-19 FVC win over the Rockets. Mia Jacobelli had five kills for Huntley. Haidyn Shatz had five kills and nine digs for Central.

Prairie Ridge 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Maizy Agnello had eight kills as the Wolves earned a 25-23, 25-23 FVC victory over the Tigers. Tegan Vrbancic had 16 digs for Prairie Ridge. Tessa Popp had 14 digs to lead Central.

Dundee-Crown 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Chargers earned a 27-25, 25-22 FVC win against the Golden Eagles. Jacobs was led by Gianna Coletti with 11 kills.

Aurora Christian 2, Marian Central 0: At Aurora, the Eagles defeated the Hurricanes 25-9, 25-11 in CCC play.

Harvest Christian 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At Hebron, the Giants fell 25-17, 25-8 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference match.

North Boone 2, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Hornets fell to the Vikings 24-26, 25-21, 25-17 in a nonconference match.

Boys golf

Cary-Grove 168, McHenry 178: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Austin Kessler, Conner Lentz, Jack Matras and Lucas Brewer each carded 42s as the Trojans won the FVC match. Dane Currie had a 40 for medalist honors for the Warriors.

Johnsburg 170, Woodstock 172, Richmond-Burton 192: At Boone Creek in Bull Valley, Jacob Smith and Ethan Smith tied for second with 40s to lead the Skyhawks in the KRC triangular. Woodstock’s Ryan Murray shot a 39 for medalist honors.

Hampshire 156, Dundee-Crown 201: At Bonnie Dundee in Carpentersville, Nolan Adamczyk carded a 35 as the Whip-Purs cruised in an FVC match, taking the top six spots.

Sandwich 164, Woodstock North 171, Marengo 196: At Edgebrook in Sandwich, Ryan Lalor and AJ Cohen finished in a tie for third with a 41 for the Thunder. Alex Johnson shot a 49 to lead Marengo.

Jacobs 151, Crystal Lake South 173: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Logan Henning shot a 34 to lead the Golden Eagles in the FVC match. Andrew Karczewski, Brayden Grummer and Trevor Hudson made up the top four for Jacobs. Jack Wilcox had a 40 for South.

Girls golf

Marengo 209, Sandwich 257: At Marengo Ridge, Maggie Hanson led the way for the Indians with a 46 in the KRC dual. Katie Hanson and Charlotte Machac closed out the top three spots for Marengo.

Johnsburg 208, Woodstock 230, Richmond-Burton 257: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wisconsin, Lauren McQuiston and Addison Sweetwood each shot 51s to share medalist honors for the Skyhawks.

Hampshire 167, Crystal Lake Central 180: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Estancia Arenas shot a 38 to lead Hampshire to the FVC win. Maddie Franz added a 39. Giuliana Dickson shot a 40 to pace Central.

Marian Central 234, Bishop McNamara 235: At Kankakee Elks in Saint Anne, Jordan Cheng and Zoe Karlen tied for medalist honors, each firing a 44 each to lead the Hurricanes in the CCC win.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers took two of three in the singles matches and swept the doubles matches en route to the FVC win. Evie Johnson and Ella DeSando won at singles for Central. Riley Sturm won at No. 2 singles for South.

Huntley 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Ella Daughty and Gia Patel won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to lead the Raiders. Kaitlin Lummis of C-G won at No. 3 singles.

Girls flag football

Jacobs 22, Hampshire 6: At Hampshire, the Golden Eagles picked up their second win of the season by beating Hampshire.