Adelaide Bruns ties school record in Johnsburg girls volleyball win: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Johnsburg 2, Plano 0: At Johnsburg, Adelaide Bruns tied a school record with 12 aces while posting 12 assists, nine digs and two blocks to lead the Skyhawks over the Reapers 25-11, 25-16 in KRC action.

Kaia Sasak added four kills, while Carlie Majercik and Alexis Sweetwood each finished with three kills for the Skyhawks.

Marengo 2, Harvard 0: At Marengo, Ava Brown collected six assists, one kill, one ace and one block as the Indians defeated the Hornets 25-9, 25-19 in KRC action.

Autumn Schueler compiled six aces, six digs and two kills, while Ellie White had seven digs for Marengo. Ella Martin totaled three kills and one ace, while Layla Powles notched two aces and Kaitlin Frenk finished with one kill and one ace on the Harvard side.

Burlington Central 2, Freeport 0: At Freeport, Ainsley Wilson led the Rockets with six kills in a 25-14, 25-23 win over the Pretzels.

Haidyn Schatz compiled five kills, four aces and five digs. Tiernan Naus sent out 12 assists with six digs and two aces, while Niyati Kasireddy added three kills, Joselyn Johnson contributed five kills and Lexi Yanez posted six digs.

Chicago Christian 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Grace Kelly had five digs, two kills and one block as the Hurricanes lost 25-17, 25-19 in Chicagoland Christian Conference play.

Christine Chmiel had two aces, two kills and one block, while Rut Navarrete ended the match with five digs and one kill.

Boys soccer

Dundee-Crown 2, Elgin 0: At Streamwood, Hugo Arista scored two goals and Mauricio Ruiz added one assist as the Chargers shut out the Maroons.

Goalkeeper Manuel Hernandez recorded four saves for the Chargers in the victory. D-C will face Larkin on Wednesday.

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Trey Maziarz and Brayden Mumbower each posted two goals and one assist to lead the Rockets over the Indians.

Alex Munoz collected one goal and one assist, while Dane Gardner scored one goal for the Rockets. Nate Larson, Tymek Bednarek and Johann Boentges each recorded one assist. Easton Wold had one save.

Girls golf

McHenry 195, Burlington Central 208: At Boone Creek Golf Club in Bull Valley, Madelyn Blake posted a 43 and Abriel Powers followed with 45 to lead the Warriors over the Rockets in an FVC matchup.

Ava Menke shot 51, while Riya Gangavarapu and Audrey LaFleur each added 52s for Central.

Hampshire 187, Prairie Ridge 194: At Turnberry Country Club in Lakewood, Maddie Franz scored a 44 and Estancia Arenas carded a 45 to lead the Whip-Purs, which beat the Wolves in an FVC matchup.

Grace Mertel fired a match-best 42 and Lily Myers added a 45 for Prairie Ridge. Madison Bilek aided Hampshire with a 48.

Marengo 204, St. Edward 254: At Marengo Ridge Golf Club, the Indians scored a win over St. Edward in nonconference play.

Maggie Hanson led Marengo with a 44, while Allie Tucker and Katie Hanson each carded 53.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 184, Dundee-Crown 248: At Bonnie Dundee Golf Club in Carpentersville, the Tigers beat the Chargers in an FVC matchup.

Boys golf

Crystal Lake Central 184, Dundee-Crown 248: At Red Tail Golf Course in Lakewood, Max Sinha and Sam Sterzik each fired 38 to lead the Tigers to an FVC win. Bryce Bott and Johnny Geisser each carded 41 for Central.

Antioch Quad: At Spring Valley Golf Course in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, senior Matt Fansler fired Woodstock North’s low round of 42 as the Thunder took second in a quad meet with Antioch, Johnsburg and Richmond-Burton.

Antioch finished first with 163, while North took second with 171, Johnsburg came in third with 184 and R-B placed fourth with 190.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 6, South Elgin 1: At Crystal Lake Central, the Tigers took all four doubles matches to earn a 6-1 nonconference victory against South Elgin.

Ella DeSando (6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles) and Delaney Lisle (6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles) took two of the three singles points on Monday.

Doubles winners included Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (6-1, 6-0 at No. 1), Sophia Jones and Eliza Kuranda (6-1, 6-1 at No. 2), Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon (6-1, 6-0 at No. 3) and Audrey Kanellopoulos and Ally Braasch (6-0, 6-0 at No. 4).