Amid immigration fears, thousands gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Woodstock

The horse parade makes its way around the square on Sunday during the annual Hispanic Connections Mexican Independence Day Celebration in the Historic Woodstock Square. The celebration featured music, food and culture. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Thousands of people celebrated Mexican Independence Day on Sunday in Woodstock.

Live music began about 11 a.m. with Clave G22 performing and different bands taking the stage throughout the afternoon.

The smell of food cooking in food trucks filled Woodstock Square, and vendors sold many kinds of goods at the celebration.

Although the celebration was fairly quiet at first, it got busier as the day progressed. Among the highlights of the festivities was a horse parade that stepped off about 2 p.m. and lasted about half an hour.

Olga Ortiz, the president of Hispanic Connections, which helped organize the event alongside the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the parade got moved up earlier with the hope of encouraging people to come early and spend more of the day at the celebration. The parade had stepped off at 5 p.m. in past years, Ortiz said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Dancers from Ballet Folkloric Erandi wait to perform on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, during the annual Hispanic Connections Mexican Independence Day Celebration in the Historic Woodstock Square. The celebration featured music, food and culture. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The celebration is in its ninth year. Each year, it keeps growing, Ortiz said. Vendor space was at capacity, and a couple of vendors had to be turned away. Ortiz said some vendors had to back out because of mechanical issues with their food trucks.

“We hope it’s really high” Ortiz said of attendance early Sunday. Later, Ortiz said attendance started slower but picked up later in the afternoon, about 3 p.m. She said attendance was “about the same” as last year.

Ortiz said there was a new shuttle service this year because of a lack of parking in and around Woodstock Square. The shuttle took attendees from Woodstock Water Works to the Square.

But the horse parade was smaller this year, with about 50 participating. Ortiz said horse parade organizers had been asked in the past to reduce the number of horses from 100.

It was “heartwarming” to see the Hispanic and “Caucasian” communities come together to celebrate, Ortiz said, adding the objective was for people to be united.

Seferino Solano, who had a booth selling jewelry, clothing and other accessories, said it seemed like more people attended last year. He thought things with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the political climate might be why turnout was smaller.

“People get afraid,” Solano said.

Solano’s booth, Olistic, is present at places like farmers markets and anywhere he is invited, he said.

Silvia Hernandez, who runs Silvia’s Boutique Artesanal in Round Lake, said it was about the same compared with other years in terms of how busy it was.

Hernandez’ booth featured handmade items from Mexico.

Juan Carreno, a longtime Woodstock resident, said Sunday was the first time he attended the Mexican Independence Day festivities.

“It’s been awesome,” Carreno said of the celebration, adding he had been checking out local businesses.

“I’ve been here forever,” Carreno said. He said he grew up in Woodstock and was showing his young ones where they come from.

He said he was proud to be Mexican American and said with regards to the current political climate that you have to stay positive and come and show support, which was among the biggest reasons he attended the celebration.

Not long after the horse parade, Woodstock Mayor Mike Turner addressed the crowd that filled the Square. He nodded to the current political climate in his remarks.

“In the midst of difficult times, this, this event and this celebration is very important. It is important because the Latino community in Woodstock is an important part of this community, and we celebrate who you are; we celebrate your history and we celebrate that you’re critical to Woodstock,” the mayor told the crowd.

Mexican Independence Day, which celebrates when Mexico won independence from the Spanish empire during its revolutionary war that lasted from 1810 to 1821, is going to be celebrated Tuesday, but Mexican Independence Day celebrations have been taking place in and around the Chicago area during this month.

While a separate observation, the Woodstock City Council is slated to take up a proclamation honoring Hispanic Heritage Month at its Tuesday meeting. Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates Hispanic and Latino heritage and culture, runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

While Woodstock’s festivities went on as scheduled Sunday, Wauconda canceled its Latino Heritage Fest that was scheduled for Saturday amidst fears and concerns about immigration.

Federal immigration authorities have launched an immigration operation in the Chicago area, and on Friday, an ICE officer shot and killed a man in Franklin Park who authorities said was trying to evade arrest by driving his car at officers and dragging one, the Associated Press reported.

No immigration authorities were spotted at Sunday’s Woodstock event.

Woodstock resident Casandra Flores said she felt there was a little less attendance this year and said “yeah” when asked if she thought the political climate was a factor.

She said the food was very similar to what they have in Mexico and the food was one of her favorite parts of the celebration. “The churros are really good,” Flores said.

Nick Alvarez, a McHenry resident, said Sunday was his third or fourth time at the Mexican Independence Day. He said Sunday had a similar atmosphere, kind of food and culture as in previous years and was “really welcoming.”

Alvarez, who is Mexican American, said he was at the festival to “enjoy my culture and the people here” and “have fun.”