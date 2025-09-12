Victory Dance in McHenry Saturday celebrates 80th anniversary of WWII’s end

Red Cross volunteers from the McHenry County Chapter are shown during World War II. (Photos provided by the McHenry County Historical Society)

To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum invites the community to come out to a dance.

The Victory Dance celebrates the end of the war 80 years ago this month. It’s set for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at the McHenry VFW Post 4600, 3002 Route IL 120.

Taken during World War II, this was an awards dinner for for Woodstock Typewriter employees. (Photos provided by the McHenry County Historical Society)

The society invites adults to join other dancers “as we recreate a lively ‘canteen’ reminiscent of WWII Europe,” museum executive director Jolie Diepenhorst said in a news release.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the era by dressing in their best 1940s attire. They will compete for the best dancers and the best costume prizes.

“Our board members came up with the idea,” Diepenhorst said, as a way to celebrate the end of the war.

While Victory in Europe, or V-E Day, is recognized as the end of the war on the continent in May 1945, Victory over Japan Day – also known as V-J Day – is recognized as Sept. 2, 1945. That is the date Saturday’s event is honoring.

The VFW’s bingo hall will be decorated with balloons, streamers, and historic wartime posters – two of which will also be raffled off, Diepenhorst said.

The Yorkville Big Band will play the swing tunes of the era, “providing the perfect backdrop for a nostalgic night of dance and celebration,” according to the release.

For those who may not know how to jump, jive and wail to swing music, dance lessons will be offered before the night kicks off, she said.

Corsages and boutonnieres will also be available for attendees to purchase for their “special someones” and can also be ordered ahead of the event, along with tickets, at mchenrycountyhistory.org. Tickets can also be ordered by calling 815-923-1260, and are available at the door. Tickets are $100 per person, or $80 for members or $150 for a member couple.