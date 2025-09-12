Rylee Rud lead CL Central co-op to McHenry County title: Northwest Herald Thursday roundup

Girls golf

Crystal Lake Central co-op wins McHenry County: At Boone Creek in McHenry, senior Rylee Rud fired a 77 for a four-shot victory, leading Crystal Lake Central co-op to the championship.

Crystal Lake Central co-op shot a 335, while Jacobs was second with a 352. Johnsburg (375), Marengo (378) and McHenry (379) rounded out the top five.

Runner-up Lauren McQuiston, a Johnsburg senior, carded an 80, one shot better than Crystal Lake Central co-op freshman Giuliana Dickson, who had an 81. Marengo junior Maggie Hanson was fourth with an 82, and Jacobs junior Natalie Zimmerman was fifth with an 83.

The top 10 also included Crystal Lake Central co-op junior Ryleigh Mazzacano (84), Prairie Ridge senior Grace Mertel (85), Huntley junior Kinsey Hayes (88), Jacobs sophomore Bianca Ramirez (88) and Jacobs senior Nicole Heims (89).

Crystal Lake Central co-op also counted senior Ella Nawracaj’s 93 to complete its winning score.

Boys golf

Hampshire 157, Crystal Lake Central 159: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Nolan Adamczyk fired a 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Whip-Purs to a two-shot victory in Fox Valley Conference action.

Will Harkin added a 39 for Hampshire, and Riley Kagel carded a 40. CL Central was paced by Asher Johnson’s 37 and matching 41s from Max Sinha and Tommy Laird.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 5, Richmond-Burton 0: At Crystal Lake, Josh Moreno scored twice in the second half to complete his hat trick, as the Gators won the nonconference match.

Goals by Kaleb Nunnally and Moreno had Crystal Lake South (4-2-1) up 2-0 at halftime. Ethan Nawracaj completed the scoring with a penalty kick. Will Prus had two assists for the Gators, and Dustin Banner had one. Noah Dunteman made four saves in recording the shutout.

Richmond Burton dropped to 5-3-1.

Crystal Lake Central 4, Woodstock North 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers got goals from Justin Moore, Alfredo Rojas, Daniel Rios and Federico Romero. Chase Lemke earned the clean sheet, making three saves.

Girls volleyball

Dundee-Crown 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers captured a 25-21, 25-21 decision in FVC action, giving first-year D-C coach Patty Langanis a win over her former team.

Langanis coached C-G to more than 700 wins.

Tori Brents had 12 assists, three kills and two aces for D-C (2-5, 2-4). Erin Bruce added six kills, three digs and two aces, and Nina Marcanti had 24 digs.

Burlington Central 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Haidyn Schatz had a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs plus three aces, as the Rockets rallied for a 24-26, 25-15, 25-10 win in FVC action.

Ainsley Wilson added eight kills and three blocks for the Rockets, while Tiernan Naus (six digs, two aces) and Makenna Manganiello (four digs) delivered 16 and 11 assists, respectively.

Freshman Joselyn Johnson had three kills and four digs in her varsity debut. Rukmini Gangavarapu (seven kills), Peyton Strout (four kills, two blocks) and Lexi Yanez (six digs, four aces) also contributed to the win.

For McHenry, Jocelyn Villegas had five kills, and Madeline Breeden added four kills.

Jacobs 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles won 25-23, 25-14 in FVC action, as Maddie Mitchell collected nine kills, one block, two aces and five digs.

Gianna Coletti added 19 assists, one block, one ace and five digs for Jacobs (6-5, 3-3). The Eagles’ other contributors included Gracyn Sanders (two kills, four blocks, one dig), Hailie Barton (one kill, two blocks, one ace, three digs), Layla Merlin (four kills, three blocks, four digs), Rachelle Zieba (four kills, three blocks, seven digs) and Rylee Van Stone (four digs).

Marengo 2, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Marengo, the Indians won the nonconference match 25-11, 12-25, 25-11, as Payton Streit had seven aces, three kills and one block.

Ellie White added 21 digs, while Ava Brown tallied 12 assists, two kills and two aces. Marengo also got contributions from Marlee Gordon (six kills), Autumn Schueler (five aces, four kills) and Elina Kirchhoff (13 assists).

Rockford Christian 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks lost 25-16, 25-23 in a nonconference match.

Adelaide Bruns had eight assists, one ace, three kills, six digs and one block for Johnsburg. Maddie Mays collected eight digs, and Kaia Sasak contributed three aces and four kills.

Girls swimming

Huntley, 97, Cary-Grove 69: At Huntley, Kacey Laput and Margaret Glosson each won an individual race and swam on a winning relay to pace the Red Raiders to the FVC win.

Laput touched first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.34), while Glosson won the 50 free (27.44). They joined Malerie Tugas and Ruby Martin on Huntley’s victorious 400 free relay (4:28.84). The Raiders also received wins from Samantha Tan in the 200 IM (2:31.98), Michelle Grela in the 100 butterfly (1:10.98) and Carolyn Piepenbrink in the 100 backstroke (1:10.49).

Cary-Grove’s Olivia Nagaj won the 100 free (59.53) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.61) and swam on the Trojans’ winning 200 medley (2:05.08) and 200 free (1:52.64) relays. Kaylie Bostic also was on both relays. Ella Urbates won the 500 free (5:55.98) and swam on the 200 free relay. Elise Rae Cuenca and Angie Kirova also helped C-G win relays.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Warriors freshman Grace Betts won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, but the Trojans captured the other six matches.

Cary-Grove’s Elle Stawarz and Kaitlin Lummis won in straight sets at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. The Trojans received doubles wins from Megan Ptaszek and Taylor Hamann (No. 1), Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky (No. 2), Sophia Selvaggio and Payton White (No. 3) and Presley Brainerd and Anya Nordengren (No. 4).