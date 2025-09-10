Woodstock firefighters reenact Twin Towers climb as 9/11 tribute

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District hosted the first-ever McHenry County Sept. 11 Memorial Stair Climb Sunday morning at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock.

The stair climb “mirrors the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, representing the path taken by firefighters who responded with courage and determination that morning,” department spokesperson Alex Vucha said. He added each step is a symbol of the sacrifice of the 343 New York City firefighters who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

While Sunday’s climb was the first one in the county, it is part of a nationwide National Fallen Firefighters Foundation-led movement. The foundation aims to honor American fallen fire heroes and support their families, colleagues and organizations; it also works to reduce preventable firefighter deaths and injuries, according to its website.

The foundation is also planning a special tribute to New York City firefighters who died of 9/11-related illnesses. The tribute is scheduled for Oct. 18 on Staten Island, New York.

“Across the country, stair climbs serve not only as a physical challenge but also as a way to ensure that the bravery and dedication of those lost on September 11 are never forgotten,” Vucha said in a news release.

It’s not the first time Woodstock has honored the memory of fallen firefighters this year. Woodstock Square was lit up red in May as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in a separate foundation-led tribute.

Vucha said the department was grateful for Tyler and Kate Webster, Tom Linneman, the McHenry County Fair Association and everyone else who helped to organize and support the stair climb.

“Their efforts made it possible to bring this meaningful tribute to the community and create a lasting tradition of remembrance,” Vucha said.

The climb, which happened around 9 a.m. Sunday, included first responders, their families and community members. Vucha said many participants wore their turnout gear or uniforms and others “carried the names of the fallen, creating a solemn and powerful atmosphere throughout the event.”

About 35 people participated in the climb Sunday, Vucha said, adding officials hope to grow the event in the future.

Woodstock fire personnel also participated in a Sept. 11 anniversary ride that the group True Patriots Care hosted Saturday at the Woodstock Harley-Davidson.

Vucha said Woodstock Fire/Rescue District has been invited to participate in the ceremony at the ride the past few years, and Lt. Eric Kristensen sang the national anthem before Saturday’s ride.