Medical alert device causes false alarm in Fox River, prompts water rescue efforts in Algonquin

A man’s medical alert pendant might have fallen into the Fox River, prompting a false alarm that led multiple agencies to response for a possible water rescue Wednesday afternoon near Algonquin, officials reported.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call for an 89-year-old man whose medical alert pendant had pinged to a location in the Fox River near homes on Arthur Road. Multiple emergency agencies responded to the call – including firefighters, police, dive teams and drone operators – and began an “extensive search,” according to a Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District news release.

After about an hour of searching, a family member contacted fire and police departments reporting that the man was “safe and in the care of his family,” police said.

The family said they had been boating earlier when the man’s medical pendant may have fallen out of his pocket and into the river, triggering a false alert.

“We are grateful for the positive outcome in this situation,” Fire Chief John Knebl said in the release. “We treat every call of this nature with the utmost seriousness, and we appreciate the swift coordination between agencies and the family’s quick follow-up that ensured the man’s safety.”

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District reminded the public to ensure medical devices are securely fastened during outdoor activities.