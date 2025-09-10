Dundee-Crown boys soccer opens FVC play with shutout: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys soccer

Dundee-Crown 4, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Mauricio Ruiz, Giovanny Perez, Ryland Venezia and Sebastian Sanchez scored as the Chargers improved to 5-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central 1, Lake Zurich 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers tied the Bears in a nonconference match.

Warren 4, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Trojans fell to 1-6 with the loss to the Blue Devils.

Girls volleyball

Prairie Ridge 2, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, Addison Smith had 24 assists and seven kills to lead the Wolves to a 23-25, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Warriors in Fox Valley Conference action. Maizy Agnello added 11 kills for Prairie Ridge (5-1, 4-1). Rylie Davis led McHenry (6-5, 0-5) with 12 digs.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Jordyn Johnson had nine kills to lead the Tigers to a 25-21, 25-20 win over the Trojans in an FVC match. Katie Piech had 11 assists and Tessa Popp added 10 digs for Central (7-4, 3-2).

Hampshire 2, Burlington Central 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs improved to 9-3 while staying perfect in the FVC with a 25-18, 25-9 romp over the Rockets. Haidyn Schatz had six kills to lead Central (3-3, 2-3).

Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, Rachael Hein had three kills, three assists, six digs and four aces to lead the Red Raiders (5-1, 5-0) to a 25-15, 25-17 win over the Golden Eagles in an FVC match. Gianna Coletti had 14 assists for Jacobs (5-5, 2-3).

Richmond-Burton 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Richmond, Dani Hopp had seven kills and Malorie Komar added three aces as the Rockets rolled to a 25-14, 25-16 win over the Cogs in nonconference play. Josie Franckowiak added 10 assists for R-B (9-2).

Marian Central 2, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Woodstock, Nola Midday had nine kills, four service aces and three blocks as the Hurricanes won 25-21, 20-25, 25-13 over the Crusaders. Brooke Telmanik had 26 assists for Marian (2-10).

Harvard 2, Round Lake 1: At Round Lake, Madison McDonough recorded 12 kills and four aces to lead the Hornets (2-8) to 28-26, 22-25, 25-9 nonconference victory. Makala Wanland had five kills, three aces and a block, Ytzel Lopez had 24 assists, one ace and one kill and Layla Powles added three kills.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 7, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Tigers cruised in the FVC match, improving to 8-1 on the season. Evie Johnson (No. 1), Kaylen Kaczmarek (No. 2) and Ella DeSando (No. 3) won at singles for Central. Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen (No. 1), Sophia Jones and Eliza Kuranda (No. 2), Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon (No. 3), and Audrey Kannelopoulos and Delaney Lisle (No. 4) won doubles matches for the Tigers.

Girls flag football

Crystal Lake Central 24, South Elgin 0: At Crystal Lake, Ruby Macke scored two touchdowns and added a third on an interception return to lead the Tigers to a win over the Storm. Ryleigh Smith added a rushing TD for Central (4-1).

Boys golf

Sandwich 172, Johnsburg 188, Harvard 192: At Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich, Nate Frost shot a 46 and teammate Shane Conlon a 47 to lead the Skyhawks in a Kishwaukee River Conference match. Wyatt Stott finished in a tie for third for Harvard with a 45.

Prairie Ridge 155, Crystal Lake South 175: At Turnberry in Lakewood, the Wolves captured the top five spots in earning the match win over the Gators. Anthony Pettrone won medalist honors for Prairie Ridge with a 37. Jack Wilcox tied for fifth for South with a 41.

McHenry 159, Huntley 163: At McHenry Country Club, Austin Matich of Huntley had the low round of the day with a 37. Eynon Garreffa of McHenry was second with a 38.

Hampshire 155, Jacobs 158: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Nolan Adamczyk carded a 2-under-par 34 to lead the Whip-Purs to the FVC match win. Riley Kagel of Hampshire shot a 37 to finish second. Logan Henning shot a 38 to lead Jacobs.

Cary-Grove 166, Dundee-Crown 186: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Connor Lentz carded an even-par 36 as the Trojans swept the top three spots. William Sutherland of D-C finished in a tie for third with Aleks Kulans of C-G, both shooting a 43.

Girls golf

Johnsburg 194, Harvard 250, Sandwich 258: At Country Club Estates in Fontana, Wisconsin, Addison Sweetwood shot a best round of 44 to lead Johnsburg, which swept the top six spots in the KRC match. Hayden Binz shot a 65 to lead Harvard.

Richmond-Burton 246, Plano 269: At Nippersink in Genoa City, Wisconsin, Julia Londberg shot a 55 to take the top spot as the Rockets won the KRC match.

Marengo 197, Hinckley-Big Rock 231: At Indian Oaks Country Club in Shabbona, Charlotte Machac shot a 43 to lead Marengo in a nonconference match.

Boys cross country

Crystal Lake Central 25, Cary-Grove 45, Jacobs 60: At Cary, Jameson Tenopir continued his strong season by taking the top spot in the FVC meet. Amana Omale of Crystal Lake Central was second. Nathan Pierzchalski of Jacobs was seventh.

Prairie Ridge 33, McHenry 36, Huntley 59, Dundee-Crown 120: At McHenry, Myles Wagner and Nate Martin of McHenry ran 1-2, but the Wolves edged the Warriors in the FVC meet. Thomas Henry placed third for Prairie Ridge. Anthony Madison of Huntley ran ninth.

Crystal Lake South 33, Hampshire 43, Burlington Central 51: At Hampshire, Joseph Gonzalez took the top spot for the Gators. Chad Wehby and Logan Aarseth also placed in the top four for South. Brandon Pflug of Burlington Central placed second and Nigel Gay of Hampshire took fifth.

Girls cross country

Jacobs 22, Cary-Grove 41, Crystal Lake Central 69: At Cary, Lennox Szymonik took the top spot just ahead of teammate Dani Soto for Jacobs. Alexandra Santoyo of C-G ran third and Alexandria Hannell of Crystal Lake Central was seventh.

Prairie Ridge 26, Huntley 45, McHenry 58, Dundee-Crown 110: At McHenry, Emaline Foster and Anneke Dam placed 1-2 as the Wolves cruised to the FVC meet win. Kennedy Harding of McHenry was third and Brynn Early of Huntley was sixth.

Burlington Central 34, Hampshire 36, Crystal Lake South 51: At Hampshire, Reese Long of Hampshire won the individual race at the FVC meet. Haily Romano of Burlington Central placed second and Annalee Aarseth of South was third.