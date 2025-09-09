Marengo, Johnsburg girls volleyball earn wins: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Marengo 2, North Boone 0: At Poplar Grove, the Indians defeated the Vikings 25-14, 25-19 to move to 4-6 on the season. Autumn Schueler posted five kills and seven aces, while Payton Streit added five kills and two aces. Ava Brown distributed 12 assists and Ellie White recorded eight digs.

Johnsburg 2, Grant 0: At Fox Lake, Adelaide Bruns compiled 10 assists, eight digs, five kills, three aces and two blocks to lead the Skyhawks during their 25-18, 25-16 victory against the Bulldogs. Abriana Bruns recorded 15 digs and two aces, while Kaia Sasak led the offense with eight kills.

Marian Central 2, Christ the King 0: At Woodstock, Brooke Telmanik dished out 13 assists while adding three digs and one kill as the Hurricanes won 25-13, 25-12 in nonconference action. Grace Kelly had seven digs, three kills and three aces, while Mary Kate Hernon had six kills, three digs, one ace and one block.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 7, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Kaleb Nunnally scored two goals and was one of six South players to find the net during a nonconference shutout win.

Will Prus, Brady Maxim, Ethan Nawracaj, Josh Moreno and Seth Walker each scored for the Gators, who moved to 4-2-1. Prus finished with three assists.

Richmond-Burton 5, St. Edward 0: At Richmond, Trey Maziarz and Johann Boentges each earned a brace, with both players scoring twice as Rockets shut out St. Edward.

Alex Munoz added one goal, while Nick Kyes and Brayden Mumbower combined for three assists. Easton Wold notched one save in his sixth shutout of the season for the Rockets (5-2-1).

Girls golf

Crystal Lake Central co-op triangular: At RedTail in Lakewood, Central co-op’s Giuliana Dickson carded a match-best 36 during a triangular meet with McHenry and Marengo. Central finished with 168 to win the meet, while Marengo fired a 193 and McHenry had a 203.

Rylee Rud shot a 41 and Ella Nawracaj added a 43 to lead the Tigers. Maggie Hanson (44) and Katie Hanson (48) were the low scorers for the Indians. Madelyn Blake’s 48 was the best score for the Warriors.

Jacobs triangular: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Jacobs defeated Hampshire and Prairie Ridge in a Fox Valley Conference triangular, posting a 178 behind a team-best 35 from Natalie Zimmerman, who carded three birdies on her nine-hole round.

Hampshire and Prairie Ridge each shot a 196 in the match. Lila Serafini and Bianca Ramirez turned in scores of 47 for the Golden Eagles, who are now 4-0 in conference play.

Boys golf

Prairie Ridge 153, McHenry 172: At Turnberry in Lakewood, Jack Dahlem fired a 35 to lead Prairie Ridge, which defeated McHenry in an FVC dual. Andrew Daman followed with 38, while Anthony Pettrone and Colton Zaleski each carded a 40 for the Wolves.

Dane Currie and Alex Lashelle each posted a 42 to lead the Warriors. Henry Collette had a 43.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake Central 7, Wauconda 0: At Wauconda, No. 1 player Evie Johnson (6-1, 6-2), No. 2 player Kaylen Kaczmarek (6-3, 6-0) and No. 3 player Ella DeSando (6-4, 6-0) all brought home singles victories as Tigers cruised to a nonconference win.

Anna Starr and Olivia Craigen earned a three-set win at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 4-6, 10-6. Sophia Jones and Eliza Kuranda won 6-3, 7-6 (3) at No. 2 doubles, while Sophia Fuchsloch and Lanie Gannon rolled to a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles. Audrey Kanellopoulos and Delaney Lisle emerged victorious 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.