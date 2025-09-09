Huntley shortstop Aubrina Adamik commits to Akron

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik snags an infield fly against DeKalb in a Class 4A sectional semifinal last season at Barrington High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

There’s a reason Huntley standout Aubrina Adamik wears the No. 12 softball jersey.

It’s the same reason she grew up wanting to play the shortstop position.

One of Adamik’s biggest role models has been her older brother, Ryan, who wore No. 12 and played shortstop for Huntley’s baseball team before continuing his career at Kishwaukee College.

Now a student at Kentucky, Ryan may not play anymore, but he continues to inspire his sister.

“He’s always been there for me and he’s been one of my biggest support systems,” said Adamik, a senior. “He was a big role model for me and I wanted to be like him. Shortstop was the position he played and that’s how I came across shortstop. He’s an awesome guy and he’s been supportive of me all the way through.”

Only a few years removed from her brother making his collegiate decision, Adamik announced her commitment to NCAA Division-I Akron. Adamik, who visited the Akron, Ohio, campus a few weeks ago and has been in contact with the coaching staff since the summer, was named an Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State third-team selection in Class 4A as a junior.

“The campus felt like home and the coaching staff has been amazing,” she said. “The school seems like a great place to be, and the athletic director said the school is growing. Their coaches truly believe I can have an impact at the school.”

Adamik, who plays travel softball for the Iowa Premier Fastpitch 18U team under coach Jessica Turner, has played on varsity at Huntley since her freshman year, when she posted a .368 batting average, 33 runs, 23 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and only three errors on defense. An on-base machine, Adamik hit .407 as a sophomore and .396 as a junior.

Over three varsity seasons at Huntley, she has 124 hits, 109 runs, 64 stolen bases and 52 RBIs while committing only nine errors.

“Aubrina is the impact player that every coach dreams of having in their program,” said Turner, the current head coach at Jacobs and former assistant at Huntley. “She embodies what it means to be a leader on and off the field, and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving to further her career at the highest level. Coaching her has truly made me a better coach, and I am lucky to have been by her side throughout her journey.”

#Committed. I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to The University of Akron. Thank you Coach Nicholson, @ZipsSB, @ZipsCoachZ , @cailey_joyce for giving me this opportunity. Thank you to all the coaches, teammates, friends and importantly my family who helped along the way! pic.twitter.com/C8mwoVyJmS — Aubrina Adamik (@Aubrina_Adamik) August 29, 2025

Adamik has helped the Raiders win a regional title in each of the past three seasons as well as a sectional championship during her sophomore season in 2024, when Huntley went 30-10 and took down Barrington to reach the supersectional.

An All-FVC and All-Area softball honoree, Adamik said her defensive skills and power at the plate are two areas she’s grown the most.

“I’m starting to make more powerful contact,” Adamik said. “I like to swing at the first good pitch I see. That might be the best pitch I see in the whole at-bat and I have good plate vision, so if I see a pitch I don’t like, I’m not going to swing.”

A three-sport athlete, Adamik has played basketball since fifth grade and she recently joined Huntley’s girls flag football team, competing alongside close friend and teammate Lyla Ginczycki. But softball has been her favorite sport since she first took up baseball during her early years.

Adamik will be one of the top players in the area to watch for when the Raiders return in the spring. She credited two of her former teammates, outfielders Clara Hudgens and Katie Mitchell, for being senior role models when she was a freshman. Now a senior, Adamik wants to set an example for her younger teammates.

“Aubrina is not only a fantastic athlete, but an incredible person and a phenomenal teammate,” Huntley coach Mark Petryniec said. “It has been a pleasure to watch her over the last three years and all of the hard work she has put into her craft. She’s arguably one of the best Huntley defensive players of all time. In practice, it’s fun to hit on the infield just to see exactly how much ground she can cover.”