Crystal Lake seeks piece of $7.4B Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

Crystal Lake will make a claim for a piece of a $7.4 billion nationwide settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family related to the national opioid crisis.

Attorneys general from every state and U.S. territories approved a settlement with Purdue Pharma, which was owned by the Sackler family, for making and “aggressively” marketing opioids for decades, “fueling the largest drug crisis in the nation’s history,” according to news release from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The settlement ends the Sacklers’ control of Purdue.

The Crystal Lake City Council unanimously approved a motion without discussion Tuesday to seek eligibility for a portion of the settlement money.

Crystal Lake has participated in two previous settlements in the past four years, receiving nearly $169,000, according to city documents. Previously, McHenry County received $3.41 million in a global settlement with large opioid manufacturers. Money was granted to local organizations including Live4Lali, Crystal Lake-based New Directions and Northern Illinois Recovery Center.

The settlement requires Purdue and the Sackler family to pay an estimated $7.4 billion over 15 years to state and local governments, according to the Illinois Attorney General news release. Illinois could get an estimated maximum of nearly $150 million. The final settlement money is still being determined based on how many communities participate.

Funds are specifically reserved for supporting the costs of addiction treatment, prevention and recovery efforts, including opioid user support and training first responders to address opioid misuse.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in the release that most of the settlement funds will be distributed in the first three years.

“The Sacklers will pay $1.5 billion and Purdue will pay approximately $900 million in the first payment. They will also pay $500 million after one year, an additional $500 million after two years, and $400 million after three years,” Raoul said.

By entering into the settlement, Crystal Lake agrees to not bring a claim or suit against Purdue themselves, according to city documents.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may be addicted to opioids can seek help by calling the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 833-2FINDHELP, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.