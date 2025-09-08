Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir

Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir wins the McHenry County Boys Cross Country Meet last week at at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Jameson Tenopir

School: Cary-Grove

Sport: Cross Country

Why he was selected: Tenopir enjoyed a blazing start to the 2025 boys cross country season with a first-place finish at McHenry County Meet at Emricson Park in Woodstock. The Trojans senior finished first in 15:59.95 and was the only runner to break 16 minutes.

Tenopir, a senior, placed 28th in the Class 3A state meet last fall and was the Fox Valley Conference runner-up.

For his performance, Tenopir was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Richmond-Burton volleyball’s Dani Hopp, Prairie Ridge girls cross country’s Emaline Foster and Dundee-Crown boys soccer’s Hugo Arista also were nominated.

Tenopir answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Cary Grove's Jameson Tenopir (Joel Boenitz)

What was the key to winning the McHenry County Meet?

Tenopir: I knew that I was running against some strong runners, so I had to get an early lead and set a fast pace.

What is your favorite high school course to run and why?

Tenopir: Hickory Nut Grove is my favorite course because it is one of the most hilly and challenging courses, and because I get to train there a lot since it’s my home course.

Do you have any local runners that your enjoy the most to race against?

Tenopir: Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt, McHenry’s Nate Martin, Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez and Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale.

What are you goals for the 2025 season?

Tenopir: To win state.

If you could train with any runner or coach for a week, who would it be?

Tenopir: Cooper Lutkenhaus.

What is the worst injury you have ever dealt with?

Tenopir: Luckily I’ve only had superficial injuries, but I’ve been spiked in about every single race. I’ve spiked myself once or twice.

How long before a race do you eat and how much do you eat?

Tenopir: I eat 3-4 hours before a race and typically it’s peanut butter toast and a banana.

What celebrity would you most like to hang with for a day?

Tenopir: (Kenyan long-distance runner) Eliud Kipchoge.

What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?

Tenopir: Disc golf.