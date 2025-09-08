Man run over by tractor in Marengo, airlifted to hospital

A man was airlifted Sept. 7, 2025 after being run over by a tractor in Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

A man was airlifted to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being run over by a tractor in Marengo.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts were called to the 5200 block of Maple Street in Marengo at 2:24 p.m. Sunday, where crews found an elderly man “who had been run over by a tractor a couple of hours prior and was just discovered by family members,” Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

The man was alert but seriously injured, prompting fire personnel to request a medical helicopter. Vucha said the helicopter landed at the Marengo Community High School soccer field and the man was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Vucha said the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the incident.